SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks moved up two spots on the final day to finish 10th in the 17-team Warrior-Lynx Invitational boys’ golf tournament, which concluded at Willow Run Golf Course on Tuesday.

O’Gorman ran away with the team title, following up its first-round 289 with a 290 to finish at 15-over 579. Pierre and Watertown tied for second, each at 608. Harrisburg (611) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (628) finished fourth and fifth.

