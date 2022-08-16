SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks moved up two spots on the final day to finish 10th in the 17-team Warrior-Lynx Invitational boys’ golf tournament, which concluded at Willow Run Golf Course on Tuesday.
O’Gorman ran away with the team title, following up its first-round 289 with a 290 to finish at 15-over 579. Pierre and Watertown tied for second, each at 608. Harrisburg (611) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (628) finished fourth and fifth.
O’Gorman’s Radley Mauney and Taten Mauney finished 1-2, with Radley at 5-under 136 and Taten at 1-over 142. Jack Hilgenberg of Lincoln, who shot Tuesday’s low round with a 1-under 69, and Kaden Rylance of Watertown tied for third at 144. Sawyer Sonnenschein of Pierre finished fifth at 146.
Yankton posted a final round 323 to finish at 658 for the event.
Easton Vellek had Yankton’s low round for a second straight day, shooting a 78 to finish at 158 for the event. Dawson Vellek finished at 165. Henry Homstad scored 166. Miles Krajewski finished at 171. Parker Riley had the biggest improvement on the second day, shooting an 84 to finish at 174. Michael Horning shot a 189 for the two-day event.
Next up for Yankton is the Pierre Invitational on Aug. 23.
TEAM SCORES: 1, O’Gorman 579; T2, Pierre 608; T2, Watertown 608; 4, Harrisburg 611; 5, SF Lincoln 628; 6, Mitchell 634; 7, SF Jefferson 641; 8, Brandon Valley 648; 9, Brookings 655; 10, Yankton 658; 11, Spearfish 664; 12, Aberdeen Central 669; 13, RC Stevens 683; 14, RC Central 764; 15, SF Roosevelt 765; 16, SF Washington 810
TOP 15: 1, Radley Mauney, O’Gorman 136; 2, Taten Mauney, O’Gorman 142; T3, Kaden Rylance, Watertown 144; T3, Jack Hilgenberg, SF Lincoln 144; 5, Sawyer Sonnenschein, Pierre 146; 6, Nolan Cinco, O’Gorman 147; 7, Riley Christensen, Harrisburg 150; 8, Luke Olson, Pierre 151; 9, Will Parsons, Harrisburg 152; T10, Carter Shawd, Harrisburg 153; T10, Jackson Swartz, RC Stevens 153; 12, Caleb Surprenant, Brandon Valley 154; T13, Liam Sarmiento, O’Gorman 156; T13, Asher Dannenbring, Mitchell 156; T13, Curtis Sneden, Watertown 156; T13, Nick Bothun, Pierre 156
YHS: T19, Easton Vellek 158; 38, Dawson Vellek 165; T39, Henry Homstad 166; T51, Miles Krajewski 171; T58, Parker Riley 174; 70, Michael Horning 189
HURON — Yankton finished second in the JV division and first in the middle school division of a sub-varsity boys’ golf triangular on Tuesday at Broadland Creek National Golf Course.
Mitchell topped Yankton 331 to 343 in the JV division. Huron finished at 507.
Mitchell’s Sam Titze posted the day’s low score with a 78. Yankton’s Evan Ness was second with an 82.
Yankton beat Mitchell 398 to 436 in the middle school division. Huron did not field a full team.
Mitchell’s Jordan Meyerink shot 91 for the low round of the contest. Yankton’s Kai Cody shot 95.
JV BOYS: Mitchell 331, Yankton 343, Huron 507
INDIVIDUAL: Sam Titze M 78, Evan Ness Y 82, Brady Reiners M 83, Everett Morrison M 84, William Youngblom Y 85, Marshall Widstrom M 86, Carter Schurman Y 87, Christian Schaefer Y 89, Dawson Adams M 89, Ryker Larsen Y 90, Canon Moller M 90, Collin Steppat Y 103, Linh Vu H 110, Sam Radke H 127, Aiden Glanzer H 129, Daunte Glanzer H 141
MS BOYS: Yankton 398, Mitchell 436
INDIVIDUAL: Jordan Meyerink M 91, Kai Cody Y 95, Mason Moody M 96, Colton Hopkins Y 99, Elijah Larson Y 101, Isaac Dimmer Y 103, Cooper Larsen Y 112, Matt Olson H 112, Straton Zens M 116, Easton Schelhaas Y 118, Emrick Dedeyne H 120, Coy Reinesch M 133
