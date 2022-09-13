MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles split a pair of 5-4 decisions in a girls’ tennis triangular on Tuesday.
Yankton claimed a 5-4 victory over host Mitchell, winning four of six singles matches. For Yankton, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Frannie Kouri and Evelyne Lima-Zapon each won in singles play. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski also won in doubles action.
Lincoln took advantage of two Yankton injury forfeits to claim a 5-4 victory over the Gazelles. Nora Krajewski and Paige Mitzel each had a victory in singles play. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski, and Kouri and Mitzel won in doubles.
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Abby Moller 10-3; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Delaney Degen 10-6; Carsyn Weich M def. Paige Mitzel 10-3; Frannie Kouri Y def. Elly Clement 10-8; Ireland Blindauer M def. Addison Gordon 10-8; Evelyn Lima-Zapon Y def. Maddie Childs 10-8
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Moller-Degen 10-4; Mastel-Weich M def. Kouri-Mitzel 10-2; Clement-Mia Larson M def. Gordon/Lima-Zapon 10-4
JV: Mia Larson M def. Meagan Scott 8-1; Sophia Huber M def. Kara Koerner 8-4; Katie Morgan M def. Sienna Cuka 8-1; Matteah Graves M def. Elise Koller 8-0; Ava Prunty M def. Presley Sedlacek 8-1; Elliot Smith M def. Annie Baumann 8-2; Blindauer-Huber M def. Koerner-Scott 8-2
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Elosie Geraets 6-3, 4-6, (10-8); Charlotte Crawford L def. Sabrina Krajewski 6-0, 6-3; Paige Mitzel Y def. Bergen Quello 6-4, 6-2; Grace Miner L def. Frannie Kouri 6-4, 6-0; Julia Hedrick L by forfeit; Emma Derynck L def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 6-4, 4-6, (10-3)
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y de.f Crawford-Geraets 7-5, 7-5; Kouri-Mitzel Y def. Miner-Quello 6-0, 6-3; Hedrick-Rachel Blackman L by forfeit
JV: Blackman L def. Meagan Scott 6-1, 6-1; Betsy Haft L def. Kara Koerner 6-4, 6-4; Angela Ge L def. Sienna Cuka 6-0, 6-3; Aki Naoe L def. Elise Koller 6-0, 6-0; Maddy Recents L def. Presley Sedlacek 6-2, 6-0; Laura Ge L def. Annie Baumann 6-0, 6-2; Derynck-Haft L def. Koerner-Scott 6-3, 6-4; A. Ge-Naoe L def. Cuka-Koller 6-1, 6-1; L. Ge-Recents L def. Sedlacek-Baumann 6-0, 6-0
