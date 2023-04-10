VERMILLION — South Dakota wrapped up a 36-hole duel against South Dakota State on Monday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion. USD’s B Team finished in second with an 18-under par score followed by USD’s A Team In third at five-under par. Each member of the Coyote men’s golf team competed in this event with Nick LaMotte posting the best rounds for South Dakota.
LaMotte scored a four-under par 68 and an eight-under par 64 in today’s duel. LaMotte had 11 birdies on the day and carded an eagle at the par-five second hole. His 132 score placed him in second place individually.
Logan Hamak recorded rounds of 67 and 69 on Monday. Hamak had 12 birdies in the two rounds and recorded a clean first round with five birdies. He finished In fourth place with a 136 total score.
Max Schmidtke fired off rounds of 68 and 70 at the duel. He had seven birdies on the day and carded two eagles in his second round. Schmidtke’s 138 score placed him in fifth place individually.
Ian Johnston and Ben Hicks both tied with 141 overall scores. Making his first appearance in the spring, Johnston recorded rounds of 68 and 73. He had seven birdies during the duel with five of them occurring in the first round. Hicks had rounds of 73 and 68 and also had seven birdies on the day. He sank an eagle on the second hole in round two. Johnston and Hicks finished in a tie for seventh place.
Danny Renner and Bryce Hammer finished with 148 36-hole scores. Renner recorded rounds of 77 and 71 and Hammer had rounds of 72 and 76. Renner had seven birdies on the day while Hammer had eight. The two tied for 14th place at the duel.
Ryan Neff recorded rounds of 81 and 68 on Monday. Neff seven birdies on the day with five appearing in the second trip around the course. His 149 total score placed him in 17th place.
Hunter Rebrovich scored rounds of 73 and 77 on Monday. Rebrovich had five birdies on the day with four in the first round. He also sank an eagle on the par-five 15th hole in round two. Rebrovich finished in a tie for 18th place with a 150 total score.
The Coyotes are back in action next week at the Tunica National Intercollegiate in Tunica, Mississippi. The two-day event begins on Monday, April 17.
Women: Stampede At The Creek
ELKHORN, Neb. – South Dakota completed the first round at the Stampede at the Creek in second place with a 298 team score. The second round of the day was suspended due to darkness and will resume tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. The third round will follow shortly after. Each Coyote finished the first round inside the top-25 at Indian Creek Golf Course in Omaha.
Danica Badura led the team in round one with an even-par 72. Badura’s birdies in the first round came on the par-three eighth hole and the par-four 12th hole. She headed into round two in a tie for third place individually.
Akari Hayashi joined Badura in the top-10 with a two-over par 74 in round one. She had four birdies in the round with three of them in consecutive fashion on holes nine, 10, and 11. Hayashi ended the first round in a tie for ninth place individually.
Catie Nekola, Molly Fossen, and Emma Henningsson each recorded four-over par 76’s in the first round. Nekola and Henningsson each recorded a birdie in the round. All three entered the second round in a tie for 13th place.
Alexa Wingnean scored a five-over par 77 in round one. Wingnean had three birdies in the round with two of them in back-to-back fashion on holes 16 and 17. She tied for 25th place after round one.
Three teams were able to get through the second round before play was suspended. Nekola was the only Coyote to complete her second round. Hayashi and Fossen have one more hole to play while Badura, Henningsson, and Wingnean have two more holes in round two.
