VERMILLION — South Dakota wrapped up a 36-hole duel against South Dakota State on Monday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion. USD’s B Team finished in second with an 18-under par score followed by USD’s A Team In third at five-under par. Each member of the Coyote men’s golf team competed in this event with Nick LaMotte posting the best rounds for South Dakota.

LaMotte scored a four-under par 68 and an eight-under par 64 in today’s duel. LaMotte had 11 birdies on the day and carded an eagle at the par-five second hole. His 132 score placed him in second place individually.

