VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes football team looks to take advantage of four of its next five games at the DakotaDome, starting Saturday against the Pioneer League-foe St. Thomas Tommies.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Vermillion.
“It’s an important stretch in our schedule,” said Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson.
“You’ve got to win at home, then you’ve got to find ways to win on the road. Because every road game is going to be a tough one in (the Missouri Valley Football Conference), to start with a big chunk of our schedule at home with a group that’s played well in the Dome is something we’ve got to capitalize on.”
Nielson wants the team to understand that it’s a big game for both the Coyotes, who are looking for win No. 1 on the season, and the Tommies, who are a non-scholarship team looking for a statement victory.
“We’ve got a chance to prove things, ourselves,” he said. “(The Tommies) have done a good job with their program. They’ve got talented players. Our guys understand the importance of the game. From their standpoint, it will be a big game as well.”
The Coyotes are looking to rebound from a 35-10 loss in Week 1 against Missouri Aug. 31. With the game being played on a Thursday.
“Those are physical football games when you play teams (like Missouri),” Nielson said. “It’s given us an extra day to recover from some of the bumps and bruises you get in a game like that.”
USD looks to capitalize on the advantage of being able to watch St. Thomas Sept. 2. Offensively, the Tommies rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.
“They want to run the ball,” Nielson said. “They’ll use their quarterback (Amari Powell) in the run game. Their offensive line is big. They’ve got good running backs. Defensively, you have to plan to contain and slow down their run game.”
Defensively, Nielson pointed to an “interesting style of defense (with) a lot of pressures” that the Tommies present.
“They have multiple ways in which they’ll try to confuse your blocking schemes,” he said. “As a result, you’re going to have to be balanced. Getting the run game better is going to be important, but at the same time, we’re going to have to throw the football effectively.”
The Coyotes rushed for just 38 yards against Missouri, an area Nielson wants to see improvement in this week. He liked the way Coyotes quarterback Aidan Bouman played in the contest as Bouman completed 15-of-25 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.
“We’ve got to be better up front,” Nielson said. “We’ve got to get a little more (of a) run game going. Aidan played pretty well. We moved the pocket to not always give him a constant launch point. He did a good job throwing the ball on the move.”
Despite the season-opening loss, Nielson said the Coyotes should not be discouraged by their performance against the Southeastern Conference opponent.
“There was competitive play by our guys in that game,” he said.
“There were a couple of key stretches (that helped Missouri). We had the ball first-and-goal at the seven (down 14-0 in the second quarter) and had to settle for a field goal which could have made that first half score look a lot different.”
The Coyotes called timeout before the first and goal play and gained negative-17 yards on the next three plays before settling for a Will Leyland 40-yard field goal with 7:06 remaining.
“(Coyotes offensive coordinator Josh) Davis would be the first to tell you that he would like to have that series back,” Nielson said. “In some ways, it gave Missouri a chance to regroup because we had them on their heels.”
The Coyotes look to get in the win column Saturday against the Tommies.
