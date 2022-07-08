HOPKINS, Minn. — Yankton Post 12 opened the Gopher Classic with a pair of victories on Friday in Hopkins, Minnesota.
In Yankton’s opener, a two-run single by Lucas Kampshoff helped lift Yankton to a 6-5 victory over Forest Lake, Minnesota.
Rugby Ryken had three hits, and Joe Gokie doubled and singled for Yankton. Drew Ryken also had two hits. Lucas Kampshoff, Cody Oswald and Cooper Grotenhuis each had a hit in the victory.
Mac Ryken got the final out of the sixth inning in relief of Samuel Kampshoff to pick up the win. Lucas Kampshoff pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Yankton followed the opening win up with another close victory, a 10-9 decision over Mankato (Minnesota) National.
Gokie went 3-for-4 with three RBI, and Oswald doubled and singled for Yankton. Landen Loecker had two hits and two RBI. Mac Ryken also had two hits. Dylan Prouty posted a double and two RBI. Rugby Ryken, Lucas Kampshoff and Drew Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Drew Ryken pitched six innings, striking out three, for the win. Lucas Kampshoff picked up his second save of the day, striking out two in the seventh.
Yankton, 21-10 overall, plays Fargo (North Dakota) Post 400 today (Saturday) at 4:30 p.m. Post 12 finishes pool play with two games on Sunday, playing Thunder Bay (Ontario) at 9 a.m. and pool host Hopkins at 2 p.m.
Neb. Area C-1 Juniors
Creighton-Plainview 10, Atkinson 2
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Top-seeded Creighton-Plainview took advantage of 14 walks to claim a 10-2 victory over Atkinson in the opening round of the Nebraska Area C-1 American Legion Juniors Baseball Tournament, Friday in Wakefield, Nebraska.
Caden Ickler had a hit and two RBI for Creighton-Plainview. Taylor Nilson, Brendan Weber and Kayson Maertens each had a hit in the victory.
Weber pitched six innings, striking out 10, for the win. Nilson struck out four in two innings of relief.
Creighton-Plainview faces Ponca today (Saturday) at 3:30 p.m. The contest is an elimination game for Ponca.
Atkinson plays an elimination game today at 12:30 p.m.
Hartington 8, Ponca 0
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Hartington’s Dylan Taylor and Jaymison Cattau combined on a three-hit shutout as Hartington blanked Ponca 8-0 in the opening round of the Nebraska Area C-1 American Legion Juniors Baseball Tournament, Friday in Wakefield, Nebraska.
Weston Heine and Cole Rosener each had two hits for Hartington. Brayden Reifenrath doubled. Keyton Arens, Tyan Baller and Cattau each had a hit in the victoyr.
For Ponca, Nolan Janssen doubled. Tucker McGill and Trystan Bevelhymer each had a hit.
Taylor struck out seven in five innings of work for the win. Cattau struck out one in an inning of relief. Janssen took the loss, striking out seven in his four innings of work.
Hartington plays today (Saturday) at 6:30 p.m. Ponca faces Creighton-Plainview today at 3:30 p.m.
Other Games
Yankton Jrs. 4, Mitchell 3
BRANDON — Yankton scored three runs in the fifth to rally past Mitchell 4-3 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Friday in Brandon.
Hunter Teichroew went 2-for-3 with a triple for Yankton. Austin Gobel, Payton Peterson and Sean Turner each had a hit in the victory.
Turner went the distance in the win, striking out three.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls West on Wednesday.
BV 11, Yankton Juniors 6
BRANDON — Brandon Valley built an 11-0 lead and held off Yankton 11-6 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Friday.
Payton Peterson went 3-for-3, and Hunter Teichroew tripled and doubled, driving in two, for Yankton. Austin Gobel and Chase Howe each had two hits in the effort.
Tyson Prouty took the loss. Teichroew struck out five in four innings of relief.
Creighton-Plainview 8, Stanton 0
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Creighton-Plainview pitcher Easton Pavlik tossed a six-inning no-hitter, striking out 11, as the Titans topped Stanton 8-0 in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Pavlik helped his cause, going 3-for-3 with two RBI. Will Gunning doubled and Braden Waldow added a hit in the victory.
Platte-Geddes 6, MVPCS 2
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes scored five runs in the fifth inning to claim a 6-2 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Dakota Munger went 3-for-4 for Platte-Geddes. Dawson Hoffman doubled, driving in two. Grayson Hanson, Caden Foxley, Jaxon Christensen, Joey Foxley, Oakley Kott and Jackson Neuman each had a hit in the victory.
Munger pitched four innings, striking out seven, for the win. Aiden Bultje struck out three in three innings of relief.
Flandreau 14, Menno-Scotland 2
MENNO — Flandreau built a 7-0 lead and claimed a 14-2 victory over Menno-Scotland in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Tyrus Bietz doubled and Kadeyn Ulmer singled for Menno-Scotland.
Jacob Schott took the loss, striking out six in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.