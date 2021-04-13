From P&D Staff Reports
HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Hartington Cedar Catholic boys and Wynot girls claimed team titles at the Trojan Invitational track meet Tuesday in Hartington.
Cedar Catholic’s boys prevailed with 151 points, with Hartington-Newcastle second with 117.5 points and Creighton third with 76.5 points.
HCC’s Carson Noecker won two events (1600: 4:40.85; 3200: 9:52.43) and Owen Heimes took the long jump (18-10.25); while the Trojans swept the three relays (400 relay: 47.26; 1600 relay: 3:48.95; 3200 relay: 9:05.99).
Hartington-Newcastle got individual titles from Jake Peitz (200: 23.08, and shot put: 44-02.5), Kobe Heitman (100: 11.69), Alex Kuehn (400: 54.28), Mayson McIntosh (300 hurdles: 47.16) and Lane Heimes (pole vault: 10-6).
Also, Crofton’s Connor Arens, Crofton won the 800 (2:10) and the high jump (8-0).
Creighton got titles from Kyler Adams (110 hurdles: 18.80) and Brody Eggers (38.04.5), and Wynot’s Peyton Wieseler won the discus (126-08).
The Wynot girls won with 167 points, followed by Crofton (113.5) and Hartington Cedar Catholic (113).
Wynot’s Krystal Sudbeck won the 200 (27.90) and long jump (15-10.5) and teammate April Folkers captured the shot put (31-04) and discus (93-07). The Blue Devils also won the 400 relay (53.52).
For Crofton, Jordyn Arens won the 800 (2:30), 1600 (5:32.76) and 3200 (12:09.41), and Ellie Tramp took the 100 hurdles (18.40) and 300 hurdles (49.14). The Warriors also got wins from Jayden Jordan in the pole vault (8-0) and from Caitlin Guenther in the triple jump (30-03).
Cedar Catholic got individual wins from Laney Kathol (400: 1:01.85; High jump: 4-10) and Sophia Reifenrath (100: 13.51), and also win the 1600 relay (4:35.30) and 3200 relay (11:03.28).
Centerville Invitational
The Freeman Academy/Marion Boys and Centerville girls won team titles at the Centerville Invitational, held Tuesday in Centerville.
FA/Marion’s boys won with 138 points, followed by Centerville with 134 and Gayville-Volin with 118.
The team champions won three of the relay events (800 relay, time not posted; 3200 relay, 9:49.9; and the medley relay (4:02.03). Individual titles came from Titus Roesler (1600: 4:58.1; 3200: 10:30.9) and Payton Arbach (800: 2:23.6).
Gayville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad won three events (110 hurdles: 15.9; 300 hurdles: 45.9; and pole vault: 12-0), while Darien Rabe won the shot put (45-2.5) and discus (140-1) and Kyle Hirsch took the 200 (25.6) and 400 (55.0). The Raiders also won the 1600 relay (3:58.9).
Centerville got individual wins from Jack Walters (long jump: 18-11) and Austin Bohlman ( triple jump: 37-11.5). The Tornadoes also won the 400 relay (49.2).
Also, Scotland’s Stephen John won titles in the 100 (12.0) and high jump (5-6).
In the girls division, Centerville won with 161 points, followed by Scotland with 120 and Gayville-Volin with 98.
The Tornadoes got a pair of wins from Bailey Hansen (100 hurdles: 17.4; 300 hurdles: 55.5), while Sophie Eide claimed the triple jump (33-8). Centerville also won the 1600 Relay (5:00.7).
Scotland got titles from sprinter Bailey Vitek (100: 13.5; 200: 30.7), while Delanie VanDriel won the shot put (33-9). The Highlanders also claimed top honors in the 400 relay (55.1) and 800 relay (2:00).
For Gayville-Volin, Maddy Fairley won the 800 (2:37.7) and 1600 (5:48). Jazzy Gill, Gayville-Volin took the high jump (4-2). The Raiders also won the 3200 relay 3200 relay (11:49.2).
Menno’s Morgan Edelman won two titles (pole vault: 9-0; 400: 1:08.6) and teammate Raygen Diede captured the discus (114-3).
For Freeman Academy/Marion, Alivea Weber won the long jump (14-5) and Jada Koerner won the 3200 (12:27.8).
Canton Relays
The Beresford girls picked up several wins at the Canton Relays
Savannah Beeson won both the 100 (13.47) and 200 (28.14) titles, while the Watchdogs also received individual wins from Laura Bogue (300 hurdles: 49.52) and Anna Atwood (800: 2:33.24). Beresford also won the 400 relay (52.85) and the 3200 relay (10:22.70).
The Vermillion girls won the 800 relay (1:52.50).
On the boys’ side, Tyler Goehring of Elk Point-Jefferson won the 200 (23.93), long jump (20-06) and triple jump (43-02), while teammate Drake Peed claimed the shot put (54-06) and discus (157-02) titles.
Also, Hayden Wilson of Beresford took the high jump (5-4).
