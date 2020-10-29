VERMILLION — The South Dakota High School Activities Association has announced the game times and ticket policy for the 2020 football finals, Nov. 12-14 in Vermillion.
All three nine-man games will be played on Nov. 12, with 9AA at 11 a.m., 9B at 3 p.m. and 9A at 7 p.m. Friday’s games include 11B at 2 p.m. and 11AA at 7 p.m. Saturday’s games include 11A at 2 p.m. and 11AAA at 7 p.m.
In addition to the new game time setup for the three‐day event, the SDHSAA has coordinated with USD to implement policies for social distancing during the championships. Specific to fan attendance, all fans attending the games will be required to wear masks to enter the Dome.
Tickets will be sold game‐by‐game. Tickets will be sold in blocks with distancing considerations as part of sales and seating locations. A maximum of eight tickets per order will be allowed. To achieve this, all ticketing in 2020 will be handled directly by the USD Ticket Office.
After qualifying for the finals, schools will receive an “access code” that will allow their selected patrons to pre‐purchase tickets as the schools see fit. Each team will be afforded a “reserved” seating area as well as a “student” area as well.
All remaining tickets will be available for sale to the general public beginning at noon on Monday, Nov. 9. A limited number of suites and premium seating areas are also available for sale directly through the USD Ticketing Office.
