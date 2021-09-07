Copy and paste.
That’s what the Yankton volleyball team wanted to do after its opening-set performance on Tuesday evening against Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Copy the aggressiveness and effectiveness showcased in a 25-16 victory and repeat it two more times.
Ultimately, though, that didn’t happen for the Gazelles.
Roosevelt bounced back from that loss in set one to upend Yankton by scores of 16-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21 at the YHS gym.
Much of the post-match discussion for Yankton (3-5) centered on finding ways to maintain the level that produced that crisp start.
“Sometimes we struggle with consistency,” said sophomore setter Camille McDermott, who recorded 24 assists and 10 digs.
“We’ve been working on that in practice and then in games, but we have to keep that confidence up all the time.”
Roosevelt controlled the tempo in set two and three, and then held off a late push by the Gazelles in set four. By that point, however, it was too late for the home team.
“You saw us go back to our ‘streaky’ ways,” Yankton head coach Chelsea Law said. “We can put the pieces together, but when you don’t keep control, teams like that will grab it.
“Roosevelt isn’t going to hand you the match; you have to fight every play.”
That become another first-hand lesson for the Gazelles, that they cannot take their feet off the gas pedal, Law added.
“There’s a mental shift that has to take place,” she said. “You have to ask yourself, are you doing your job all the time?”
In the final set, Roosevelt built a 23-17 lead, but the Gazelles scored the next three points to make things interesting — ultimately, they couldn’t creep closer, though.
“We still have a sense of panic sometimes,” Law said. “Volleyball is such a mental game and consistency comes with experience.
“We just have to know how to battle on every single play.”
Senior Jordynn Salvatori continued her strong play at the net with a team-high 16 kills to go along with 11 digs for the Gazelles, while senior Chloe McDermott tallied three ace serves, seven kills, two blocks and nine digs.
The next step for Yankton is exactly that: A next step, according to Camille McDermott.
“We’re taking one step forward, but we have to get to bigger steps in games,” she said.
Yankton’s next match is Thursday evening at Brandon Valley.
In sub-varsity action Tuesday against Roosevelt, the Riders won the JV match (25-16, 25-16), the sophomore match (25-12, 25-7), the freshman ‘A’ match (23-25, 25-13, 15-10) and the freshman ‘B’ battle (25-17, 25-15).
