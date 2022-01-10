MADISON — Crofton outlasted Hamlin 43-42 in the Dakota State girls’ basketball Classic, Saturday in Madison.
Jayden Jordan finished with 16 points and five assists, earning game MVP honors. Ella Wragge had eight points and seven rebounds. Alexis Folkers added four steals in the victory.
Kami Wadsworth led Hamlin with 21 points and nine rebounds. Brooklyn Brandriet had eight points and four steals.
Crofton, 13-1, returns to South Dakota to face West Central on Thursday. Hamlin, 3-2, plays Sioux Valley in the Throwback Classic on Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon.
CROFTON (13-1) 15 7 15 6 — 43
HAMLIN (3-2) 14 14 9 5 — 42
Irene-Wakonda 46, Lemmon 28
MADISON — Nora O’Malley and Madison Orr each posted double-doubles to lead Irene-Wakonda past Lemmon 46-28 in the Dakota State girls’ basketball Classic, Saturday in Madison.
O’Malley finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, earning game MVP honors in the event. Orr posted 11 points and 13 rebounds. Katie Knodel scored 10 points. Emma Marshall added seven rebounds and five steals in the victory.
Allie Kohn led Lemmon with 14 points.
Irene-Wakonda travels to Centerville on Thursday. Lemmon hosts Tiospaye Topa on Friday.
LEMMON (3-5) 5 5 8 10 — 28
IRENE-WAKONDA (4-5) 11 12 10 13 — 46
Freeman 55, St. Francis 19
MADISON — Kate Miller finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds to earn game MVP honors as Freeman downed St. Francis Indian 55-19 in the Dakota State girls’ basketball Classic, Saturday in Madison.
Ashlin Jacobsen finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Freeman. Erin Uecker had 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in the victory.
Cante Anderson led St. Francis with six points and eight rebounds.
Freeman hosts Parker on Tuesday. St. Francis travels to Red Cloud on Thursday.
FREEMAN (3-5) 11 19 17 8 — 55
ST. FRANCIS (3-4) 5 8 2 4 — 19
Howard 49, Scotland 48
MADISON — Howard outlasted Scotland 49-48 in the Dakota State girls’ basketball Classic, Saturday in Madison.
The game was the third straight one-point contest for Scotland. The Highlanders had won the previous two, beating Gayville-Volin 42-41 and Tripp-Delmont-Armour 40-39 eralier this week.
Kate Connor posted 19 points and 13 rebounds for Howard, earning game MVP honors. Abby Aslesen finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Trinity Palmquist added seven assists in the victory.
Jenna Vitek scored 14 points and had five assists for Scotland. Bailey Vitek was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, including 3-of-3 from three-point range, to finish with 13 points.
Howard, 6-2, hosts DeSmet on Tuesday. Scotland, 5-3, hosts Centerville on Tuesday.
HOWARD (6-2) 8 15 11 15 — 49
SCOTLAND (5-3) 12 9 14 13 — 48
Redfield Classic
Platte-Geddes 43, Groton 27
REDFIELD — Platte-Geddes outscored Groton 28-13 in the second half to pull away to a 43-27 victory over the Tigers in the Redfield Holiday Classic on Saturday.
Karley VanDerWerff scored 13 points to lead Platte-Geddes, which led 15-14 at the half. Baleigh Nachtigal scored 10 points and Regan Hoffman added nine points in the victory.
Gracie Traphagen led Groton with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Platte-Geddes, 4-3, travels to Plankinton to face Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Thursday. Groton hosts Aberdeen Christian on Tuesday.
GROTON (4-4) 5 9 6 7 — 27
PLATTE-GEDDES (4-3) 11 4 16 12 — 43
Other Games
EP-PJ 56, Bloomfield 52
ELGIN, Neb. — Elgin Public-Pope John held off Bloomfield 56-52 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Ashlynne Charf scored 22 points for EP-PJ, which built a 31-24 halftime lead. Keyera Eisenhauer scored 12 points and Brenna Martinsen added 10 points in the victory.
Madison Abbenhaus finished with 24 points, 10 steals, six rebounds and six assists for Bloomfield. Alexandra Eisenhauer scored 16 points. Christina Martinson added eight points.
BLOOMFIELD 10 14 15 13 — 52
ELGIN P-PJ 14 17 13 12 — 56
Cedar Catholic 49, Tri County Northeast 29
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic scored a 49-29 victory over Tri- County Northeast in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
No statistics were reported for Cedar Catholic, which hosts Wynot on Tuesday.
Rhyanne Mackling finished with 14 points and four steals for Tri County Northeast. Jordyn Carr added 11 points and four assists.
Tri County Northeast travels to Winnebago on Tuesday.
TRI CO. NE (5-6) 2 13 6 8 —29
CEDAR CATHOLIC (5-8) 11 16 5 17 — 49
