MITCHELL — Bennett Namanny scored 23 points to lead Kimball-White Lake past Freeman 64-41 in boys’ basketball action on Monday. The game was played in the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Jaxon Pursell finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for KWL. Dawson Miller had 13 points, four assists and four steals. Jaxon Christensen added five assists in the victory.
Bradey Kaufman posted 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead Freeman. Blake Rumelhart finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Balvin added three assists.
Freeman faces Canistota on Thursday.
KWL returns to Mitchell to face Mitchell Christian on Thursday. Freeman won the JV game 31-29.
FREEMAN (0-2) 4 10 12 15 — 41
KIMBALL-WL (1-0) 19 14 13 18 — 64
