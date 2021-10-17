Another Saturday.
Another game with brief glimmers of hope for that first victory.
Ultimately for the Mount Marty football team, however, game number seven resulted in a seventh loss — and another one that got away from the Lancers late.
Concordia scored 10 early points thanks to two Mount Marty fumbles in the opening seven minutes and then cruised to a 38-7 Great Plains Athletic Conference victory Saturday afternoon at Crane-Youngworth Field.
While the Lancers (0-7) eventually did create some momentum and appear poised to pull in front, those early miscues were particularly costly.
“Those self-inflicted wounds are tough to come back from, especially when we’re already a young team and learning along the way,” head coach John Michaletti said.
After its defense forced a punt on the game’s opening drive, Mount Marty fumbled the ball on a run inside its own 20-yard line and Concordia quickly turned that into a touchdown — a 5-yard pass from D.J. McGarvie to Cayden Beran.
On their next series, the Lancers again fumbled and Concordia answered with a Daniel Cantu 24-yard field goal at the 5:01 mark of the first quarter.
It took until the fourth series for Mount Marty to put together a sustained drive, and the Lancers capped it off with a Kaua Nishigaya 1-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. That score cut Concordia’s lead to 10-7.
Mount Marty’s defense then forced a punt and it appeared as though the Lancers — playing in front of a homecoming crowd — might just break through.
“Two of the most important things we talk about on offense is taking care of the ball and no negative plays,” Michaletti said.
“Being able to run the ball is our identity.”
The Lancers, though, were forced to punt themselves and Concordia quickly marched down the field and scored on a Martin Solano 6-yard touchdown run with 1:23 remaining before halftime. The Bulldogs took a 17-7 lead into the locker room.
That’s when things ballooned on Mount Marty.
Concordia’s Caydren Cox intercepted a pass deep inside Mount Marty territory on the opening drive of the third quarter and returned it for a touchdown. The Bulldogs then forced a punt and proceeded to score again, this time on a McGarvie 17-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Schardt at the 7:22 mark.
Suddenly, the Concordia lead was out to 31-7.
The game’s final touchdown came on a McGarvie 24-yard connection to Beran with 8:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Mount Marty accumulated 232 total yards of offense (121 on the ground), highlighted by Nishigaya who carried the ball 35 times for 126 yards. Quarterback Davian Guajardo completed 17-of-27 passes for 111 yards, with six of those passes going to Yankton native Trevor Fitzgerald.
Drew Pendleton and Jaren Mortensen both made nine tackles on defense (Mortensen also intercepted a pass).
With three games remaining this season, the Lancers remain in a position to seek out any positive takeaways form each game, according to Michaletti.
“We knew going into this that that we’d have to define success in different ways,” he said.
The Lancers hit the road next Saturday for a game against Doane down in Crete, Nebraska.
“We’re seeing small steps of improvement, and with some injuries, more guys are getting opportunities, but it can be tough to find positives,” Michaletti said.
“That’s our job as coaches to keep this headed in a positive direction.”
