Mitchell got a first-half goal from Mia Mullenmeister and a strong effort in goal from senior Caroline Titze to claim a 1-0 victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Thursday at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field.
Titze, in her sixth season of starting in goal for the Kernels, stopped four shots for the victory in goal.
“Titze’s the best goalkeeper in the state right now,” Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring said.
Yankton’s Ashlyn Vogt stopped 11 shots in goal, as the Kernels held a 12-9 edge in shots.
“It was a pretty even game,” Schuring said. “We found some things out Tuesday (against Harrisburg), made some adjustments Wednesday in practice, and definitely played a lot better.”
Yankton played without several starters, including top returning scorer Cora Schurman and veteran midfielder Thea Luken.
“One of the exciting things was we had some players see action in the field. They got that experience, the opportunity to develop,” Schuring said. “As we get some of those (injured) players back, it will help our depth.”
Yankton, 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the ESD, ends a three-match home stand against Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday.
“We will use tomorrow as a good recovery day,” Schuring said. “Hopefully we can come back ready to go against Washington on Tuesday.”
The Warriors are 0-1 after a season-opening loss to Harrisburg, the debut of head coach Logan Schaefers. Washington hosts Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens this weekend.
“Washington is one of those teams that I’m not 100 percent sure what to expect,” Schuring said. “They played Harrisburg similar to the way we played them (Yankton lost 3-1 to the Tigers.).
“I think it’s a game we can go out and get.”
Yankton dropped the JV match 2-0. Alex Schmidt and Kaylee Goeden combined to stop 18 shots in goal for the Gazelles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.