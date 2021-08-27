BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles went 2-1 in a girls’ tennis quadrangular on Friday in Brookings.
Yankton rolled past host Brookings 9-0. Maggie Schaefer scored a 10-0 win in singles, then teamed with Nora Krajewski for a 10-0 win in doubles for Yankton. Paige Mitzel and Kayla Marsh also earned a 10-0 win in doubles.
Yankton topped Aberdeen Central 4-3. Schaefer, Nora Krajewski and Sabrina Krajewski won in singles. Schaefer and Nora Krajewski also won in doubles.
Harrisburg edged Yankton 5-4. Schaefer, Nora Krajewski and Marsh won in singles for Yankton. Schaefer and Nora Krajewski also won in doubles.
Yankton is back in Brookings today (Saturday) for the Brookings Jamboree.
HARRISBURG 5, YANKTON 4
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Erika Starr 10-1; Nora Krajewski Y def. Nicole Lin 10-0; Eloise Geraets H def. Sabrina Krajewski 10-4; Kayla Marsh Y def. Gabriella Wabwire 10-4; Madeline Grabow H def. Addison Gordon 10-1; Mckenzie Vickery H def. Paige Mitzel 10-2
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-Schaefer Y def. Starr-Emma Rangel 10-8; Geraets-Grabow H def. Gordon-S. Krajewski 10-5; Vickery-Jersey Sonnenschein H def. Marsh-Mitzel 10-2
JV: Evelyne Lima-Zapon Y def. Sonnenschein 8-6
YANKTON 4, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Emily Ringgenberg 10-7; Nora Krajewski Y def. Carly Comstock 10-2; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Livia Douglas 10-2; Avery Tennant AC def. Paige Mitzel 10-4
DOUBLES: Schaefer-N. Krajewski Y def. Ringgenberg-Alice Vogel 10-1; Comstock-Douglas AC def. S. Krajewski-Addison Gordon 10-7; Laney Gonsor-Charlie Galvin AC def. Mitzel-Kayla Marsh 10-8
YANKTON 9, BROOKINGS 0
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Tristina Ting 10-0; Nora Krajewski Y def. Pagie Foster 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Elle Coplan 10-1; Kayla Marsh Y def. Heather Rudd 10-3; Evelyne Lima-Zapon Y def. Hannah Okerman 10-5; Paige Mitzel Y def. Sophie Tanner 10-6
DOUBLES: Schaefer-N. Krajewski Y def. Foster-Ting 10-0; S. Krajewski/Lima-Zapon Y def. Coplan-Rudd 10-1; Mitzel-Marsh Y def. Okerman-Tanner 10-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.