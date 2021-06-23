AVON — Parkston earned a doubleheader sweep of Avon in girls’ softball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Baylee Schoenfelder had two hits to lead Parkston past Avon 18-3.
Kiauna Hargens, Jo Boettcher and Emilea Cimpl each had a hit in the victory.
Reagan Klooz picked up the win, striking out three in the three-inning contest.
Parkston earned a 12-0 victory in the nightcap.
Erica Thompson went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored for Parkston. Klooz had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI. Hargens went 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBI. Lindsey Roth doubled and singled. Schoenfelder, Boettcher and Cimpl each had a hit in the victory.
Hargens picked up the win, striking out four in the three-inning shutout.
Tuesday
Tabor 8-15, Avon 0-5
TABOR — Tabor earned a doubleheader sweep of Avon in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
Tabor blanked Avon 8-0 in the opener.
Alcista Dion and Kinley Doom each had a hit for Avon.
Dion took the loss, striking out five in the four-inning contest.
Tabor claimed the nightcap 15-5.
For Avon, Dion doubled and singled, and Ashley Tolsma doubled to lead the way. Doom had a hit and two RBI in the effort.
Reece Loewe took the loss, striking out two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.