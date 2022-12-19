BABSON PARK, Fla. — The Mount Marty University men’s basketball team dropped the first of its two games in Florida, a 92-80 decision to Webber International on Monday afternoon.
K’Shun Stokes scored a game-high 32 points to lead Webber International (5-4). Eddie Davis posted 17 points and seven rebounds. Chinecherem Anukaenyi posted 16 points and eight rebounds. Tiyon Martin finished with 16 points, six assists and four steals. Jordan Golden added seven rebounds in the victory.
