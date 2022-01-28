PIERRE — Pierre downed Yankton 69-12 in Eastern South Dakota Conference wrestling action on Thursday in Pierre.
Peyton Eustace (220) and Collin Patrick (120) won by pin for Yankton.
Pierre won 27-6 in JV action. For Yankton, Porter Cuka scored a pin at 220 pounds.
Yankton split with Pierre 9-9 in the four girls’ matches. Keira Christ won by pin at 113 and Nevaeh Leonard won by decision at 126 for the Gazelles.
Yankton travels to the Les Tlustos Invitational on Saturday in Brookings.
VARSITY: PIERRE 69, YANKTON 12
106 — Jacob Mason P maj. dec. Patrick Gurney 18-6; 113 — Lincoln Schoenhard P by forfeit; 120 — Collin Patrick Y pin. Marcus Tafoya 1:39; 126 — Carson Stoeser P pin. Bode Thurman 1:14; 132 — Tristan Spencer P pin. Shayce Platt 2:57; 138 — Blake Judson P tech. fall Will Pavlish 17-0; 145 — Chase Carda P pin. Paul McGlone 0:51; 152 — Kylen Horsley P pin. Chase Howe 0:35; 160 — Jayden Wiebe P pin. Asa Swenson 1:01; 170 — Lucas Chamberlin P pin. Jackson Conway 0:58; 182 — Chance Carda P pin. Max Diedrichsen 0:14; 195 — Rylan Shrake P pin. Vaden Griel 2:32; 220 — Peyton Eustace Y pin. Zayden Rounds 3:26; 285 — Lucas Colman P by forfeit
JUNIOR VARSITY: PIERRE 27, YANKTON 6
113 — Lincoln Houska P pin. Devon Coke 1:45; 132 — Max Hunsley P dec. Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn 6-2; 145 — Jaxon Ducheneaux P pin. Josh Stapish 1:33; 145 — Tyson Polston P pin. Josh Swenson 3:00; 170 — Greyson Schuetzle P pin. Dylan Howe 1:34; 220 — Porter Cuka Y pin. Alex Hughes 1:33
GIRLS: PIERRE 9, YANKTON 9
106 — Sydney Uhig P pin. Jett Yaggie 1:11; 113 — Keira Christ Y pin. Nevaeh Baade 1:58; 126 — Nevaeh Leonard Y dec. Hattie Baldwin 7-0; 132 — Gianna Stangeland P dec. Nevaeh Leonard 12-6
Crofton-Bloomfield 48, Elkhorn Valley 19
TILDEN, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield downed Elkhorn Valley 48-19 in prep wrestling action on Thursday.
Jared Janssen (220) and Wyatt Tramp (160) won by pin for Crofton-Bloomfield. Isaiah Eckert (138) won by pin for Elkhorn Valley.
