The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is University of South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson. Nielson is in his seventh season at the helm of the Coyotes and 30th season as a head coach. He has a 216-117-1 overall record, including 30-37 in Vermillion.
He is a three-time national coach of the year recipient, a two-time national champion head coach, and was Missouri Valley Football Conference Coach of the Year in 2015. The 2022 season is the 30th for Nielson as a head coach.
USD, 1-3 in 2022, has faced two of the top three programs in the national rankings this season in top-ranked North Dakota State and 2/3 Montana. After this week’s bye the Coyotes travel to rival South Dakota State, ranked second and third in the polls.
The public is invited to attend.
