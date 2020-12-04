SEWARD, Neb. — The women’s basketball game featuring Mount Marty at Concordia, scheduled for Dec. 9, has been postponed.
The game will be played Dec. 30 in Seward, Nebraska. Start time is set for 7 p.m.
It will mark the second straight MMU women's game to be postponed. The Lancers' matchup with Jamestown, scheduled for Saturday, has also been sidelined.
The men’s game between MMU and Concordia will go on as scheduled. Because it is a single game, it will begin at 7 p.m.
