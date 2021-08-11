Due to a lack of available players within the Douglas boys’ soccer program, the JV boys’ soccer match between Douglas and Yankton, scheduled for Aug. 27 in Rapid City, has been cancelled.
No JV girls’ match was scheduled between the schools for a similar reason.
Yankton will play Douglas in varsity action on Aug. 27 at Rapid City Christian High School, with the boys’ match at 5 p.m. (Central) and the girls’ match at 7 p.m.
The varsity and JV boys’ and girls’ soccer matches at Spearfish, scheduled for Aug. 28, remain as scheduled.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
