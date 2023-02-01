HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic held Crofton scoreless in the second quarter to take control of a 68-20 victory over the Warriors in the quarterfinals of the Mid-State Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.
No statistics were available for the top-seeded Trojans, who will face O’Neill in the semifinals on Friday in Pierce, Nebraska.
