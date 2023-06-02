ABERDEEN — For Ella Serck, the opportunity to have a chance to win a state title for Alcester-Hudson means a lot.
That opportunity will come today (Saturday) after the Cubs beat Bon Homme 10-0 in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class B High School Softball Tournament on Friday in Aberdeen.
The Cubs will face Castlewood in the championship at 5:30 p.m. today.
“It’s a huge honor,” Serck said after the victory. “We’ve been struggling in all our sports. To be on a team that’s been successful as a group has been really exciting.”
Serck and Emma Moller each had three hits, each with a double. Serck also drove in three runs.
Also for the Cubs, Delta Pies,Elly Doering, Jaeley Christensen and Jenna Manning each had two hits, with Christensen driving in three runs and Manning driving in two. Sarah Ebert also had a hit for the Cubs.
Emma Moller picked up the win, striking out two batters in each inning to finish with 12 punchouts.
“She’s a good team leader,” said Cubs head coach Dean Moller. “And she has confidence because the girls behind her come to play. They’re all there for each other.”
Jurni Vavruska and Olivia Kaul had the lone hits for Bon Homme.
Kenadee Kozak took the loss, striking out four in her four innings of work.
The game shaped up to be a pitchers’ duel for the first two innings, with each starting pitcher registering four strikeouts. But the Cubs broke through, sending 10 batters to the plate in consecutive innings to claim a 9-0 lead.
“At the beginning it seemed like we started a little slow,” Coach Moller said. “It was good to see the offense finally open up. Everyone was hitting the ball after a few innings.”
Bon Homme went to the bullpen in the fifth for Kaul, who retired the first five batters she faced. But the next four batters reached, with a Pies bases-loaded walk plating the game-ending run.
While the goal throughout the season was to get to and win the championship, having that opportunity for the team was still “amazing” for Coach Moller.
“We set the goal pretty high,” he said. “The girls have worked hard. It’s exciting to finally be here.”
Bon Homme will play Arlington in the third place game at 3 p.m. today.
Viborg-Hurley 17, Deuel 4
The Viborg-Hurley Cougars bounced back from an opening round loss to one Cardinals team by pounding another in a 17-4 victory over Deuel in consolation action on Friday.
Deuel led 2-0, but the Cougars scored eight runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Shelby Lyons went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI for Viborg-Hurley, which will face Hanson in the fifth place game today (Saturday). Zoey Christensen doubled and singled. Charley Nelson, Tatum Lyons and Gia Miller each had two hits. Alexia Lindemann, Raegan Smith and Brinlee Smith each had a hit.
Katrina Hagberg doubled and McKenna Olson had a hit and two RBI for Deuel. Makayla Harmon added a hit.
Nelson pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out 11, for the win. Hagberg took the loss, striking out 14 and walking nine.
Hanson 8, Gayville-Volin 7
Hanson built an 8-4 lead and held on for an 8-7 victory over Gayville-Volin in consolation action of the South Dakota State Class B High School Softball Tournament, Friday in Aberdeen.
Reese Marek went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Hanson. Cadence Jarding posted three hits. Olivia Kayser doubled and singled, driving in four. Jozlynn Tegethoff also had two hits. Jersey Kampshoof and Karlie Goergen each had a hit in the victory.
Andrea Miller, Kendra Beeck-Waterman and Tanayia Pacheco each went 3-for-4 with a double for Gayville-Volin. Teresa Stockman and Keeley Larson each had a double for the Raiders.
Kayser picked up the win, striking out 13. Ayla Dimmer took the loss, striking out eight.
Hanson will play Viborg-Hurley in the fifth place game today (Saturday). Gayville-Volin will face Deuel for seventh.
