BRANDON — The Yankton Bucks went 0-2 in an Eastern South Dakota Conference wrestling triangular on Thursday in Brandon.
In a 75-6 loss to Aberdeen Central, Yankton got a pin from Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn at 138 pounds. In a 78-6 loss to Brandon Valley, Yankton got a pin from Edly Amaro at 220 pounds.
The Yankton Gazelles were also swept on the day. In a 24-12 loss to Brandon Valley, Jaclyn Kyte (126) and Nevaeh Leonard (154) won by pin. In a 36-12 loss to Aberdeen Central, Kyte (126) and Leonard (142) scored pins.
The Yankton boys and girls are back in action on Jan. 19, hosting a triangular with Pierre and Huron. Start time is 4 p.m. for middle school wrestlers and 5 p.m. for varsity action. Yankton will wrestle the last two matches of the triangular, facing Pierre then Huron.
In JV boys’ action, Brandon Valley topped Yankton 30-6. Josh Stapish got a pin at 215 pounds for the Bucks. Stapish also scored a pin at 195 for the Bucks in a 24-6 loss to Aberdeen Central.
NORFOLK, Neb. — Creighton went 0-2 in a wrestling triangular hosted by Norfolk Catholic on Thursday.
Norfolk Catholic downed Creighton 33-18. Joseph Barnell scored a pin for Creighton at 120 pounds.
Summerland beat Creighton 46-15. Jorgan Condon (145) won by decision for Creighton.
ORD, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield finished sixth in the 24-team Ord Invitational girls’ wrestling tournament, Thursday in Ord, Nebraska.
Lexington won the title with 135 points, beating out Minden (110) and West Point-Beemer (99).
Crofton-Bloomfield scored 87 points, led by champions Madison Petersen (125) and Rylie Arens (145). Annabelle Poppe (170) earned a runner-up finish for the squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.