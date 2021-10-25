FOOTBALL
S.D. PLAYOFFS
All Times listed local
CLASS 11AAA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 8 Rapid City Stevens (3-6) vs. No. 1 Harrisburg (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln (5-4) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Washington (5-4), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Sioux Falls Jefferson (4-5) at No. 2 Brandon Valley, 7 p.m.
No. 6 O’Gorman (5-4) at No. 3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (5-4), 4 p.m.
CLASS 11AA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 8 Sturgis (3-6) at No. 1 Tea Area (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Mitchell (3-6) at No. 4 Yankton (5-4), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Aberdeen Central (3-6) at No. 2 Brookings (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Watertown (3-6) at No. 3 Pierre (7-2), 7 p.m.
CLASS 11A
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 8 Sioux Falls Christian (4-5) at No. 1 Madison (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 5 West Central (4-5) at No. 4 Dell Rapids (6-3), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Milbank (6-3) at No. 2 Canton (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Tri-Valley (5-4) at No. 3 Vermillion (6-3), 7 p.m.
CLASS 11B
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 9 McCook Central-Montrose (7-2) at No. 1 Winner (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 13 Wagner (6-3) at No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (6-3) at No. 2 Sioux Valley (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Beresford (6-3) at No. 6 Aberdeen Roncalli (7-2), 6 p.m.
CLASS 9AA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 9 Platte-Geddes (7-2) at No. 1 Hanson (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Timber Lake (8-1) at No. 4 Lyman (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Garretson (5-4) at No. 2 Parkston (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (5-4) at No. 3 Ipswich (8-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 9A
Second Round, Oct. 28
No. 9 Castlewood (6-3) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Warner (6-3) at No. 4 DeSmet (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Wolsey-Wessington (6-3) at No. 2 Howard (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Gregory (6-3) at No. 3 Wall (9-0), 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 9B
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 8 Alcester-Hudson (5-3) at No. 1 Avon (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (5-3) at No. 4 Gayville-Volin (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Harding County (6-3) at No. 2 Faulkton Area (7-2), 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Hitchcock-Tulare (7-3) at No. 3 Potter County (8-2), 7 p.m.
NEB. PLAYOFFS
All Times Listed In Central
CLASS C2
First Round, Oct. 29
No. 16 Crofton (5-4) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at No. 8 North Platte St. Patrick’s (8-1), 5:30 p.m.
No. 12 Bishop Neumann (5-4) at No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Wilber-Clatonia (5-4) at No. 4 Yutan (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Centennial (5-4) at No. 3 Ord (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Gordon-Rushville (6-3) at No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran (7-2), 5:30 p.m.
No. 10 Sutton (6-3) at No. 7 Aquinas Catholic (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Oakland-Craig (5-4) at No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (9-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS D1
Second Round, Oct. 29
No. 16 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (6-3) at Burwell (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Stanton (8-1) at No. 8 Anselmo-Merna (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (7-2) at No. 5 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Nebraska Christian (6-3) at No. 4 Dundy County Stratton (8-1), 6 p.m. CT, Benkelman
No. 14 Perkins County (7-2) at No. 3 Arapahoe (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1) at No. 6 Hitchcock County (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Cross County (8-1) at No. 7 Weeping Water (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Sutherland (6-3) at No. 2 Lourdes Central Catholic (9-0), 4:30 p.m., Nebraska City
CLASS D2
Second Round, Oct. 29
No. 16 Mead (5-4) vs. No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford (9-0), 3 p.m., Thedford
No. 9 Leyton (7-2) at No. 8 Osceola (8-1), 3 p.m.
No. 12 Johnson-Brock (7-2) at No. 5 Riverside (8-1), 5 p.m.
No. 13 Elgin Public-Pope John (6-3) at No. 4 Bloomfield (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (6-3) at No. 3 Pender (9-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 11 Ansley-Litchfield (7-2) at No. 6 Mullen (8-1), 7 p.m. CT
No. 10 Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1) at No. 7 Kenesaw (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Blue Hill (5-4) at No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (9-0), 6 p.m.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 25 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. This is the final edition of the rankings for Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A. (The Oct. 18 poll was the final set of rankings for Class 11B and the nine-man classes.)
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (21) 9-0 105 1
2. Brandon Valley 8-1 80 2
3. Roosevelt 5-4 63 3
4. Washington 5-4 40 RV
5. O’Gorman 5-4 15 RV
Receiving votes: Lincoln 12.
Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (21) 9-0 105 1
2. Brookings 7-2 83 3
3. Pierre 7-2 64 2
4. Yankton 5-4 42 4
5. Watertown 3-6 11 5
Receiving votes: Mitchell 8, Aberdeen Central 2.
Class 11A
1. Madison (21) 9-0 105 1
2. Canton 8-1 84 2
3. Dell Rapids 6-3 51 3
4. Vermillion 6-3 47 4
5. Milbank 6-3 13 RV
Receiving votes: West Central 12, Tri-Valley 2, Lennox 1.
VOLLEYBALL
NEB. SUB-DISTRICTS
C2-5 AT CROFTON
Monday’s Matches
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle
Wakefield def. Ponca
Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
Tuesday’s Match
No. 1 Crofton (15-12) vs. No. 2 Wakefield (18-10), 7 p.m.
D1-7 AT WAUSA
Monday’s Matches
Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-5, 25-15
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Osmond 3-0
Wausa def. Tri County Northeast 3-2
Tuesday’s Match
No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-21) vs. No. 1 Wausa (17-10), 7 p.m.
D1-8 AT SPENCER
Monday’s Matches
Plainview def. Niobrara-Verdigre
Creighton def. Bloomfield 3-0
Plainview def. Boyd County
Tuesday’s Match
No. 3 Creighton (14-11) vs. No. 4 Plainview (11-18), 7:30 p.m.
D2-4 AT HUMPHREY
Monday’s Matches
Winside def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-11, 25-15
Riverside def. Randolph 3-2
Humphrey St. Francis def. Winside, 25-7, 25-16, 25-10
Tuesday’s Match
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (21-5) vs. No. 2 Riverside (14-9), 6:30 p.m.
D2-5 AT STUART
Monday’s Matches
CWC def. Santee 3-0
Wynot def. St. Mary’s, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20
Stuart def. CWC 3-0
Tuesday’s Match
No. 2 Wynot (19-9) vs. No. 1 Stuart (24-4), 7 p.m.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
This is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 25, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. S.F. Washington (16) 24-1 80 1
2. O’Gorman 16-4 63 2
3. Brandon Valley 19-8 47 3
4. Pierre 14-4 27 4
5. Harrisburg 16-7 14 5
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Roosevelt (17-9) 9
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (16) 28-4 80 1
2. Dakota Valley 22-8 63 2
3. Garretson 23-1 49 3
4. Hill City 22-7 21 4
5. R.C. Christian 24-9 10 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Wagner (23-6) 8; Mount Vernon-Plankinton (19-6) 6; Florence-Henry (22-6) 2; Hamlin (22-6) 1
CLASS B
1. Bridgewater-Em. (16) 26-0 80 1
2. Warner 26-5 61 2
3. Northwestern 26-5 42 3
4. Wolsey-Wessington 24-3 27 4
5. Platte-Geddes 27-4 12 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Chester Area (22-5) 10; Arlington (26-4) 8
