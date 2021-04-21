VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota hosted the USD Twilight Meet Wednesday afternoon at Lillibridge Track Complex in Vermillion.
The meet was originally scheduled for Tuesday evening but was pushed back to Wednesday and featured South Dakota and Mount Marty athletes. There were no team scores recorded.
The Lancers won six track events. Mount Marty sprinter Paul Paul won the 100 and 200-meter dashes. He won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.91 seconds and the 200 with a 21.74 second time.
The Lancer men swept the hurdle events as well, with Seth Wiebelhaus winning the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.58 seconds, and Jesse Van Hemert posting a 55 second 400-meter hurdle time, winning by 3.38 seconds.
The other two track events the Lancers won were in the 400-meters and the 4-by-400 meters. Dewayne Robinson won the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.26 seconds. The women’s 4-by-400 team ran a 4:16.71 to defeat the only other team competing, Dordt, by .19 seconds.
The Coyotes won nine total events on the evening. Ethan Heitman won a pair of field events, the high and long jumps. Heitman cleared 6-9½ in the high jump for first place and 22-11¾ to win the long jump.
Jacob Jenkins claimed the triple jump title with a 46-6 jump and Jackson Coker won the men’s shot put with a 53-10½ toss.
On the track, USD picked up wins in the men’s and women’s 1,500-meters, with Maddie Lavin winning the women’s in a time of 4:47.97 and Dylan Blake winning the men’s in a time of 4:09.91.
USD’s Kylie Larson won the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.67 seconds. The Lancers’ Ashinee George took second in the event. Freshman Ella Byers won the 800-meters by nearly ten seconds over the competition for USD. Byers recorded a time of 2:20.40 to take first.
Another standout freshman runner for the Coyotes, Sara Reifenrath, won the women’s 200-meters in her lone event of the afternoon. Reifenrath recorded a 24.28 second time to pace a group of Coyotes that took home the top four spots.
A pair of former USD standouts, Ben Hammer and Lara Boman, won field events competing either unattached or for Velaasa. Hammer won the discus unattached and Boman won the hammer throw competing for Velaasa.
The Coyotes didn’t have a full roster for Wednesday meet as the team prepares for the Drake Relays, which start today (Thursday) in Des Moines, Iowa. None of the Coyote pole vaulters competed Wednesday, and other standout athletes like high jumpers Zach Anderson and Jack Durst sat out.
For Mount Marty, the USD Twilight meet was the last meet before the GPAC Championships April 30 and May 1. The Lancers will be in Seward, Nebraska for the conference championships and will compete in two more meets before the NAIA National Championships May 26-28.
