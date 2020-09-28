The Yankton Gazelles are ranked fifth in the South Dakota High School Fastpitch Coaches’ Poll, announced Monday.
Harrisburg holds the top spot in the poll, claiming 11 of 12 first place votes. Third-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt has the other first place vote.
The final poll will be announced on Wednesday.
Yankton will compete in the state tournament, Oct. 2-3 at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.
TOP 5: 1, Harrisburg (11 first place votes) 54 points; 2, S.F. Lincoln 36; 3, S.F. Roosevelt (1) 29; 4, Brandon Valley 19; 5, Yankton 15
RECEIVING VOTES: O’Gorman 6, R.C. Stevens 4, Brookings 2
