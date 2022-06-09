EUGENE, Ore.—Freshman Marleen Mülla garnered second-team All-America accolades and sophomore Jaidyn Garrett received an honorable mention nod in the women’s pole vault Thursday evening at the NCAA Championships held at Hayward Field.
Mülla placed 16th with the help of a first-attempt make over 13-3 ½ (4.05m). Garrett finished 22nd following a first-attempt clearance of the opening height, 12-9 ½ (3.90m). This marked the first trip to Hayward Field for both Mülla and Garrett.
Mülla earns second-team All-America for the second time of her freshman campaign, also picking up the accolade indoors.
The Coyotes wrap up the NCAA Championships on Saturday with Danii Anglin in the women’s high jump. She competes at 4 p.m. (CDT) Saturday afternoon.
