BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The South Dakota men’s golf team completed their first rounds of action at the Jackrabbit Invitational in Boulder City, Nevada. The teams played 36 continuous holes today and the Coyotes found themselves in ninth place after the first two rounds. USD shot a 312 in the first round and improved by 16 strokes in the second round for a 296 team score.
Junior Hunter Rebrovich finished in a tie for 13th place after the first day. Rebrovich shot a 3-over par 75 in round one and followed that with a 1-over 73 in round two. He got off to a slow start in round one with two double-bogeys on his first five holes but managed to erase that with birdies on two of his next four holes. Rebrovich scored six total birdies on the first day including his last hole of the day in round two.
After a tough first round, junior Ian Johnston managed to battle back and place himself in a tie for 29th place after the first two rounds. Johnston recorded rounds of 7-over 79 and an even par 72 in round two. He carded eight birdies in total today with five of those coming in his second 18 including back-to-back birdies on holes 11 and 12.
Junior Max Schmidtke recorded rounds of 78 and 75 today. Schmidtke sank four birdies on the day and recorded a stretch of 11 pars over 13 holes in round two. His 153 two-round total places him in a tie for 43rd individually.
Freshman Logan Hamak carded rounds of 80 and 78 in the first two rounds. Hamak scored one birdie today and recorded a clean front nine in round two. Hamak is tied for 61st heading into the final round tomorrow.
Junior Ryan Neff started off slow in round one with an 84 but knocked off eight strokes for his round two score with a 76. Neff scored five birdies in his two rounds to place himself in a tie for 71st after day one.
Competing as an individual, sophomore Nick LaMotte recorded rounds of 81 and 77 in day one. LaMotte carded nine birdies on the day including two in four holes on the back nine of his second round. He is in a tie for 61st place after the first day of action.
South Dakota will close out the Jackrabbit Invitational today (Saturday) with the final 18 at Boulder Creek Golf Club. The third round begins at 9:00 a.m. CT with a shotgun start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.