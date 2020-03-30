VERMILLION — The Board of Directors of Special Olympics South Dakota (SOSD) have informed the Vermillion Organizing Committee that the 2020 State Summer Games have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.
Nearly 1,000 people gather for this event every year. The Special Olympics South Dakota Summer Games returned to Vermillion in 2019 for the first time in 50 years. It was intended that the State Summer Games would be held in Vermillion for two years, and in Spearfish for the following two years and then continuing to alternate between the two locations. With the cancellation of this year’s events, Vermillion will host the event in 2021.
“Hosting the State Summer Games in Vermillion is important to us because it allows the University to connect with the community and create a valuable bond between our athletes and the Special Olympics Athletes,” University of South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster said. “As Organizing Chair, I am looking forward to bringing this event back in 2021.”
