How did a Viborg-Hurley team with just one senior go 20-3 and find its way to the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, today (Thursday) through Saturday in Aberdeen?
“We had really good buy-in,” said Cougars head coach Galen Schoenefeld. “This has been a fun group to be around. They’ve probably played above their years.
“Hopefully that continues this weekend.”
One of those players who grew in the past year was Gage Goettertz, the team’s lone senior. The 6-4 forward has averaged 9.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season.
“He is a defensive stopper for us, usually assigned to the other team’s best player,” Schoenefeld said of Goettertz, who set the Cougars’ single-game assist record earlier this season and enters the state tournament tied for the single-season mark. “Last year he didn’t score quite as much. This year he’s able to take on both roles.”
Sophomore big man Nick Hanson has led the way offensively, averaging 16.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest. Schoenefeld credits the growth in Hanson’s game to his off-season work.
“Last summer he played for the Schoolers,” Schoenefeld said. “That helped him greatly.”
Junior Kobee Sherman (10 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.1 apg) has also been an offensive threat. Freshman Brady Schroedermeier (8.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2 apg, 1.9 spg) has put together a strong freshman campaign. Junior Bryson Morrison (6.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.1 spg) has also been a big contributor, according to Schoenefeld.
The Cougars open the state tournament against a somewhat familiar foe in third-seeded and two-time defending state champion DeSmet (20-3). The teams last met in the 2021 state semifinals, a game won by DeSmet 56-44 on the way to the first of back-to-back state titles.
One thing that hasn’t changed for DeSmet is their big man in the middle, Damon Wilkinson. Wilkinson, now a 6-10 senior, is averaging 21.3 points and 12.6 rebounds per game this season. He has also blocked a team-best 38 shots.
“Wilkinson definitely had a part in the game two years ago when we played,” Schoenefeld said. “He’s gotten taller, stronger and better since we last saw him.”
The Bulldogs have several weapons around their big man, Schoenefeld noted.
“(George) Jensen (6-5; 10.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 53 assists, 35 blocks) and (Kasen) Janssen (6-5; 9.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 48 assists), are pretty good,” he said. “These are some of the kids that had an undefeated JV season for them last year, and they’re looking to make their mark.”
Kadyn Fast (6-0; 9.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 66 assists, 45 steals) and freshman Gannon Gruenhagen (6-0; 2.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 53 assists) have also been contributors for the Bulldogs.
To counter the taller Bulldogs, the Cougars will need to play fast.
“Offensively we need to have good ball movement, good player movement,” Schoenefeld said. “Defensively we need to work together and have good communication and rotation.”
The matchup between the Cougars and Bulldogs is the final game of the opening day at the Barnett Center on the Northern State University campus, a 7:45 p.m. start. The evening session starts with second-seeded Aberdeen Christian (21-2) against Ethan (20-3) at 6 p.m.
Today’s afternoon session begins with top-seeded Lower Brule (20-3) against Castlewood (18-5) at noon, followed by fourth-seeded Faith (22-1) against White River (19-4) at 1:45 p.m.
The tournament runs through Saturday, with the championship game set for 7:45 p.m.
