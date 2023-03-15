Cougars Headed To State

The Viborg-Hurley boys’ basketball team is headed to Aberdeen for the South Dakota State Class B Tournament, beginning today (Thursday). The sixth-seeded Cougars face two-time defending champion DeSmet in the opening round.

 Photo Courtesy Faydra Christensen

How did a Viborg-Hurley team with just one senior go 20-3 and find its way to the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, today (Thursday) through Saturday in Aberdeen?

“We had really good buy-in,” said Cougars head coach Galen Schoenefeld. “This has been a fun group to be around. They’ve probably played above their years.

