VERMILLION – The South Dakota Coyotes lost 1-0 against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers here at First Bank & Trust Field in the Coyotes’ home opener Thursday.
Coyotes head coach Michael Thomas was proud of how the team his team played, but also said that if the team was an “inch” better they would have got a result today.
“This was a welcome to college soccer moment for the women,” Thomas said. “(Loyola-Chicago) is a really good soccer team. They’ve been in the national tournament the last four years, and we gave them everything they can handle.”
The Ramblers got the lone goal of the game at the 41:30 mark in the second half. Madeleine Barone hit a set piece from about 28 yards out on the right side of the field. USD goalie Caroline Lewis stretched to her right, but the ball found the bottom left corner of the net.
“(Soccer) is one of those sports that comes down to moments,” Thomas said. “(Loyola-Chicago) had their moment and we weren’t able to generate ours.”
Despite losing the game, the Coyotes had their moments. USD was able to put Loyola in tough spots as they were the aggressors physically.
“We have a really athletic team,” Thomas said. “We want people that come to South Dakota to know they’ve played a soccer game. The women compete hard.”
“(Our physicality) makes us feel confident for these games that we can keep up with (our opponents),” senior forward Shaylee Gailus said. “Even though they have a big team to offer up big things that puts us up to the challenge to offer up the same.”
Although Loyola outshot USD in the game 13-6, USD was able to create numerous high-grade chances in the game.
Gailus had two of those chances in the second half, the first being a shot that went over the crossbar at 30:26 of the second half. With 3:20 remaining, Gailus received a cross from Taylor Cotter, but her header went over the bar. Still, Gailus was able to win 50-50 battles and create chances for her team.
“Shaylee was the player of the game for us today,” Thomas said. “I thought, physically, (Loyola) didn’t have an answer for her.”
“If it wasn’t for my teammates, I wouldn’t have got the runs that I did,” Gailus said. “We obviously have a good dynamic duo up top with Ashby (and me). Then, we have our defenders who can play good balls (up the field).
USD was able to generate chances due in part to their tactical flexibility throughout the game.
“Our team has been known for certain things (like being) able to throw different looks at you, to be able to give you a physical battle, and to be able to make you play for 90 minutes,” Thomas said. “I think we did all those things today.”
The Coyotes travel to take on Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls at UNI Soccer Field Sunday at 1 p.m.
“(Our key to success against UNI will be) being able to put the ball on the back of the net and clearing up a few things defensively so we don’t give up free kicks or (other things),” Gailus said. “If we can capitalize on that, we’ll be doing really good.”
