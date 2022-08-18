VERMILLION – The South Dakota Coyotes lost 1-0 against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers here at First Bank & Trust Field in the Coyotes’ home opener Thursday.

Coyotes head coach Michael Thomas was proud of how the team his team played, but also said that if the team was an “inch” better they would have got a result today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.