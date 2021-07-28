Four youth baseball teams from Yankton will compete in state tournaments in their respective age groups this weekend.
The Black Sox, Lakers, Reds and Greysox will each compete in tournaments, with the Lakers’ 14-under tournament being held in Yankton and Vermillion, beginning on Friday.
The 16-under tournament begins today (Thursday) in Rapid City, though the Black Sox do not play until Friday. The Reds head to Brookings for the 13-under tournament, beginning today. The Greysox head to the 13–14-year-old tournament in Renner, beginning on Friday.
Here is a look at the Yankton teams as the head for their respective tournaments:
Black Sox
A 15-under team in a 16-under division, the Yankton Black Sox have taken some lumps on the way to a 12-24 record. But coach Tyler Linch feels the squad is trending in the right direction as they head west.
“We’re definitely going in an upward motion,” he said. “We’ve definitely gotten better as the season has progressed.”
The Black Sox boast a .301 team batting average, led by slugger Hunter Teichroew (.456, 7 doubles, 8 triples, 30 RBI, 26 runs) and speedster Austin Gobel (.421, 4 doubles, 34 runs, 28 SB).
“Hunter has been amazing at the plate. He has power, puts the ball in play and has shown speed as well,” Linch said. “Austin is one of the fastest athletes in the state, and we have him on our team. If he gets on base, it’s almost guaranteed that he’ll be on third within four or five pitches.”
Tucker Gilmore (.413, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 16 RBI, 17 runs) and Keenan Wagner (.324, 1 double) are also batting above .300 on the season, with Tyson Prouty (.294, 4 doubles, 16 RBI) just off that mark. Payton Peterson (.264, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 10 RBI) ranks second on the team with 12 stolen bases.
On the mound, Prouty (2-3, 6.00 ERA) leads the team in innings pitched (35) and games started (8) and ranks second in strikeouts with 33.
“Tyson has been consistently pounding the zone, letting the defense work behind him,” Linch said. “Against Creighton Prep, he allowed two runs over six innings against one of the better offenses we’ve seen.”
Sean Turner (1-5, 10.98 ERA, 29 1/3 IP) has a team-best 44 strikeouts. Frankie In’t Veld (2-3, 17 K in 25 IP) and Peterson (2-3, 12 K in 21 IP) are tied for the team lead in victories.
For the Black Sox to make a run out west, the formula is basic:
“We need to stick to what we know, simplify everything,” Linch said. “We need to make the routine plays.”
The Black Sox play in the “Black” pool with Renner and Watertown. Yankton opens against Harrisburg Gold on Friday, then plays Watertown and Renner on Saturday.
“For the most part we’ve played good ball, but we’ve psyched ourselves out against a couple of teams,” Linch said, noting that Renner is one of those teams. “Moving forward I think we’ll have a better chance. We played well against them (Renner) on the 24th, and they’re one of the harder teams we have to get through in pool play.”
Lakers
Coach Owen Feser knows what lies ahead for the Lakers (20-23-1), who host their state tournament this weekend.
“As a player, I got to do it twice. I don’t think they understand how special it is yet,” he said. “Our first game Friday is the nightcap. It’s going to be a good environment. The atmosphere will be great.”
Though the Lakers players did compete last season, it was a shortened season due to COVID.
“For this group, this is their first ‘real’ season,” Feser said. “That’s been an adjustment, playing a full season. But they’ve adjusted well and are competing.”
The Lakers have been sparked offensively by the top half of the lineup. Evan Serck (.355, 3 doubles, 20 RBI, 50 runs, 59 SB), Matthew Sheldon (.325, 10 doubles, 3 triples, 1 HR, 32 RBI, 47 runs, 41 SB) and Owen Wishon (.375, 11 doubles, 4 triples, 34 RBI, 30 runs, 30 SB) have got things going for Yankton. Kael Garry (.308, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 24 RBI, 23 runs, 14 SB), Easton Nelson (.226, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 18 RBI, 36 runs, 40 SB) and Cohen Zahrbock (.288, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 20 RBI, 25 runs, 23 SB) have all surged of late.
“Evan, Matthew and Owen have carried us offensively,” Feser said. “Kael, Easton and Cohen, the three in the middle, have started to catch fire. That’s huge for our team.”
Wishon (4-5, 3.02 ERA, 50 K in 41 2/3 IP), Sheldon (3-4, 3.36 ERA, 46 K in 41 2/3 IP), Zahrbock (7-2, 1.75 ERA, 38 K in 40 IP) and Garry (3-2, 3.03 ERA, 24 K in 37 IP) have been regulars on the mound for the Lakers. Mark Kathol (2-3, 6.03 ERA, 32 K in 38 1/3 IP) ranks among the team leaders with seven starts on the mound.
“Matt’s probably our ace, with Owen a close second,” Feser said. “We have a number of others who have thrown well for us.”
The Lakers play in the ‘Blue’ pool, opening against Harrisburg Maroon on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Yankton. Yankton plays Renner on Saturday morning, also in Yankton.
For the Lakers to make it to Sunday in their home tournament, they need to cut down on mistakes.
“Defense. Definitely our defense,” Feser said would be the key to a strong tournament run. “Our offense hasn’t had too many games where we’ve struggled to put up runs. If we have our focus on defense like we know we can, we will be able to give it a good run.”
Reds
When you ask coach Owen Wishon why the Yankton Reds (32-10) have adjusted to organized baseball so well, it’s a simple answer:
The love of the game.
“Our big coaching philosophy coming into the season was, ‘Go watch baseball,’” Wishon said, referring to what the coaching staff said to the team as preseason practices began. “That was before we knew that they spent more time at the park than we did.
“They will spend seven nights a week at the pair, either watching or playing. They just love the game.”
Not only do they love the game of baseball, but they also like each other.
“They’re a good fun group. They get along and help each other out,” Wishon said. “That helps a ton.”
The Reds players also enjoy taking from the other team, as in bases. In 42 games the Reds have stolen 401 bases, with Easton Feser (72), Jace Sedlacek (62) and Tate Beste (55) each swiping over 50.
“We have a good aggressive group, and they’re all fast,” Wishon said. “We tell them that if they get a good jump, they might as well take the base.”
Feser (.504, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 39 RBI, 54 runs), Beste (.393, 12 doubles, 20 RBI, 49 runs) and Beck Ryken (.311, 1 double, 26 RBI, 46 runs) have been sparks at the top of the order, but Wishon has confidence in all 13 players on the roster. Every player on the team has an on-base percentage over .350.
“One through 13, they’ve all made a huge jump this year,” Wishon said. “One guy whose made the biggest jump is Sam Gokie (.330, 2 doubles, 23 RBI, 26 runs, 31 SB). Early in the year he had trouble adjusting, but he’s getting hot at the right time.”
Wishon also has plenty of trust in his entire roster when it comes to pitching. Of the 13 players, only three have not pitched 10 or more innings, one of which (Christian Weier) is coming off injury. Weier struck out four batters in two innings in his lone appearance.
“We’ve got 13 guys who can come in and throw,” Wishon said.
Boston Frick (5-0, 1 save, 2.79 ERA, 16 K in 38 2/3 IP), Beste (4-0, 1 save, 2.40 ERA, 13 K in 25 IP) and Owen Eidsness (4-2, 3.11 ERA, 11 K in 36 2/3 IP) have all pitched plenty of innings, with Gokie (3-1, 4.45 ERA, 18 K in 28 1/3 IP) and Brennen Gilmore (2-0, 1.92 ERA, 4 K in 15 2/3 IP) coming on of late. Ryken (4-1, 2 saves, 1.26 ERA, 8 K in 19 IP) has been reliable in late-game situations.
“We’ve got some guys stepping up at the right time,” Wishon said. “We’re going to roll with the hot hands.”
The Reds play in the “White” pool, facing Pierre today, Sioux Falls East on Friday and host Brookings on Saturday.
For the Reds to make a run to Sunday, they need to “play their game,” Wishon said.
“I feel we’re one of the top teams in the tournament,” he said. “I think we’ve got a great group. As long as they play their game we’ll be just fine.”
Greysox
When judging the season of the Yankton Greysox, don’t let their 6-28 record be the primary factor.
“Our goal is to help these kids learn,” Greysox coach Peyton Mueller said. “They’ve taken some great strides. You can see it from beginning to end, especially these last couple of weeks.”
While the Greysox are in the 13-14 division, their team is made up entirely of first-year players. That hasn’t been the case for a lot of the teams they played during the season or will play this weekend.
“There are a lot of players in our state tournament that have returning players from last year,” Mueller said.
The Greysox have had a number of strong performances out of the top of the order, including Jack Brandt (.349, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 13 RBI, 30 runs, 33 SB), Brett Taggart (.262, 6 doubles, 23 runs, 16 SB), Liam Villanueva (.250, 2 doubles, 13 RBI, 12 runs), Dylan Howe (.314, 2 doubles, 12 RBI, 13 runs) and Cale Haselhorst (.239, 2 doubles, 13 RBI, 11 runs).
“Those five have been the bulk of our offensive production,” Mueller said.
Taggart (3-3, 6.85 ERA, 19 K in 23 2/3 IP) leads the team in victories. Ethan Carlson (0-5, 9.50 ERA, 20 K in 24 IP) and Turner (0-3, 11.00 ERA, 13 K in 18 IP) have been regulars on the mound, Mueller said.
The Greysox open play in the “White” pool on Friday, facing Sioux Falls Post 15. Yankton will face either Aberdeen or Sioux Falls West on Saturday, based on the outcome of the opening game.
“We need to come out and not be anxious, settle into a more regular game,” Mueller said. “The biggest things will be throwing strikes and making plays behind our pitchers.”
