SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles both took home four first place titles at the O’Gorman Quadrangular on Tuesday.
Sydnee Serck (2:28.93) and Thea Chance (2:31.47) finished in the top two spots for the 800 run. Sydnee Serck also finished fifth place in the 400 dash (1:03.37), and ran the first leg of 1600 relay that took third place.
The sprint medley and 800 relay both came away with first place finishes for the Gazelles. Kahlen Peterson, Ava Johanneson, Bailey Mines, and Isabella Vrbka ran the 3200 relay (12:22.01). The sprint medley (5:08.65) was made up of Carly Cap, Gracie Gutzmann, Alexia Wheeler, and Peterson.
Taryn Fitzgerald (96-03) took first in the discus throw and led the fielding events for the Gazelles. Burkley Olson (16-08.5) placed second in the long jump. Quincy Gaskins (31-07) took fourth place in shot put. Abigail Saylor (30-06.5) finished sixth in the triple jump. Adiyln Schelhaas rounded out the fielding events with a sixth place finish in the javelin (71-03.5)
Olson finished second in the 100 dash (13.27), and ran in both the 800 and 1600 relays.
Shae Rumsey took second place in the 400 dash (1:01.08), and third in the 200 dash (26.89). Rumsey also ran in the anchor in the 1600 relay.
The 400, 800, and 1600 relays all had a third place finish. The 100 relay (55.64) was ran by Cap, Wheeler, Alivia Dimmer, and Gutzmann. The 200 relay (1:57.37) consisted of Cap, Gutzmann, Wheeler, and Olson. The 1600 relay (4:21.71) was run by Sydnee Serck, Olson, Dimmer, and Rumsey.
The Gazelles had a strong showing in the hurdles, with Keria Christ (52.87) placing third in the 300 hurdles to lead the team. Hope Lesher (53.98) finished fourth in the 300 hurdles, while Dimmer (16.24) took fourth in the 100 hurdles.
Junior Austin Gobel took first place in the long jump (21-05.5), second in the 100 dash (11.06), and ran in two different relays. Cody Oswald had a similar outing, winning the 110 hurdles (15.52), and running in two relays as well.
Carson Conway came away with the first place title in the 800 run (2:06.67).
The 1600 relay (3:37.98) took first place and was made up by Gobel, Dylan Payer, Nate Schoenfelder, and Ruby Ryken.
The Bucks placed third in the 400 relay in 45.92, with Oswald, Evan Serck, Christian Pacheco, and Gavin Swanson completing the foursome. The Bucks ‘B’ Squad took fourth with a 47.12. This relay was run by Shaylor Platt, Michael Mors, Bodie Thurman, and Lance Payer.
Olivier Dooley, a senior, took second place in the 1600 run in 4:59.41, to lead four Bucks into a top five finish. Bryson Olson (4:59.67) finished third, Abe Chance (5:04.89) took fourth, and Zach Fedde (5:10.87) had a fifth place finish.
Schoenfelder also place third in the 400 dash with a time of 54.58. Evan Serck (55.64) had a fifth place finish in the same event.
The Bucks had a solid showing in fielding events. Lance Dannenbring finished third in the pole vault with 10-06 and sixth in the javelin (135-02). Cayden Wayrunek (133-07) had a fourth place finish in the discus throw. Matt Sheldon (46-10) had a fifth place finish in shot put, while Cooper Grotenhuis (40-08.5) placed fifth in the triple jump.
Cale Haselhorst, a freshman on the team, took fourth place in the 110 hurdles with a 16.97.
The 800 relay finished in fourth place with a 1:36.72, and was made up by Oswald, Ryken, Swanson, and Gobel.
The teams will compete again on Thursday, April 27 in the First Dakota Relays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.