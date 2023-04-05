The Mount Marty University men’s track and field team moved up 53 spots to 18th in the latest USA Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ratings for NAIA, announced Wednesday.
The top three remained unchanged for the week: Southeastern (Florida), British Columbia and The Master’s (California).
Midland was the top Great Plains Athletic Conference team in the men’s rating, sitting in 13th. Concordia was 14th.
British Columbia is the top-ranked women’s program in NAIA, followed by William Carey (Mississippi) and Southeastern. Concordia is the only GPAC team in the top 25, ranked ninth.
Mount Marty will compete in the University of South Dakota Early Bird on Friday and Saturday.
