Dakota Valley seniors Isaac Bruns and Randy Rosenquist were named co-MVPs of the Dakota XII Conference for boys’ basketball.
Both Bruns, a South Dakota recruit, and Rosenquist were also on the six-player first team, with teammate Jaxson Wingert on the second team and teammate Jaxson Hennies on the honorable mention list.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Easton Kempf was named to the second team, with teammates Chace Fornia and Jakob Scarmon on the honorable mention list. Vermillion’s Zoan Robinson was also an honorable mention selection.
Madison senior Aiden Jensen, a Mount Marty recruit, was also on the first team.
FIRST TEAM: Ethan Bruns, S.F. Christian; Isaac Bruns, Dakota Valley; Porter Ihnen, Lennox; Aiden Jensen, Madison; Braydon Pankonen, Dell Rapids; Randy Rosenquist, Dakota Valley
SECOND TEAM: Jack Henry, Dell Rapids; Easton Kempf, Elk Point-Jefferson; Britton Mulder, S.F. Christian; Blake Thompson, Tea Area; Jacob Vandeweerd, Canton; Jaxson Wingert, Dakota Valley
THIRD TEAM: Sam Almas, Tea Area; Ben Brooks, Madison; Conner Eich, Lennox; Reis Kirschenman, Tea Area; Cole Snyder, S.F. Christian; Derek Tieszen, Canton
HONORABLE MENTION: Chace Fornia, Elk Point-Jefferson; Noah Haynes, Tri-Valley; Jaxon Hennies, Dakota Valley; Camden Justice, Dell Rapids; Jaxon Plank, Lennox; Zoan Robinson, Vermillion; Jakob Scarmon, Elk Point-Jefferson; Erik Seten, West Central
