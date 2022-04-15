VERMILLION – The Coyotes were the visiting team on their home field Friday afternoon, but that didn’t stop them from picking up a doubleheader sweep of North Dakota at Nygaard Field.
In anticipation of heavy snow and blizzard conditions for most of the state of North Dakota, including Grand Forks, The Coyotes and Fighting Hawks moved their three game Summit League series from North Dakota to USD. It is still considered a home series for the Fighting Hawks, who were the home team on the scoreboard Friday.
“They called me late last week and said it’s not looking good, would this be a possibility and we actually have done it before,” USD head coach Robert Wagner said. “It was kind of an easy thing for us to do… It was nice to be home and be able to practice on the field.”
The Coyotes didn’t allow a run over two games, taking game one 8-0 and game two 21-2 (five innings).
The Coyotes struck early and often in game one, scoring in five different innings leading to a 8-0 win. An RBI-single from Jordyn Pender in the first and a solo home run from Jadyn DeWitte in the second gave USD a 2-0 lead.
Courtney Wilson drove in two on a single in the fourth and the Coyotes tacked on two more in the fifth, one off a Bela Goerke single and another on a passed ball.
Goerke and Lauren Eamiguel doubled to drive in runs in the seventh and Clara Edwards sealed the complete game shutout in the bottom of the seventh to take game one.
“I think (Jannay Jones) is a really good pitcher, she’s got really good stuff and to be able to chip away and get one in the first and second and have a 2-0 lead was helpful,” Wagner said. “We could relax a little bit and keep grinding away. Getting those two out hits with the runner at second base was big.”
USD picked up where they left off in game one to start game two as the entire lineup came to bat in the first three innings. USD scored five runs in the first inning, nine in the second and seven in the third to build their lead.
Grace Garcia got the start in game two for the Coyotes, pitching five innings of work and picking up the win. Garcia took a no-hitter into the final inning of play but a ground ball through the right side of the infeld broke it up.Garcia and Edwards gave up zero earned runs on the afternoon.
“They both battled and pitched well and made pitches,” Wagner said. “Clara was in some trouble at times, but always found a way to get out of it. Grace had a no hitter until late in the game, so she was really making pitches and it makes things a lot easier when those guys really give you a chance.”
DeWitte drove in four runs in game two. Aleesia Sainz, Pender, Goerke and Eamiguel added two RBI each.
The Coyotes and Fighting Hawks return to Nygaard Field for a single game Saturday with a scheduled 11 a.m. first pitch. USD will be looking for their first conference sweep of the season with a win Saturday.
“We have to figure out how to do it,” Wagner said. “We’ve gone 4-1, 4-1, 4-1, 2-1, 2-1, so it’s time to try to figure that out. We’ve had opportunities in the past, but finding a way to win that third game is big because conference standings matter and every game counts.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.