CEDAR FALLS, Iowa—South Dakota right fielder Gabby Moser went 7-for-7 with a home run, two doubles, two walks and 10 RBIs in leading the Coyotes to a pair of season-opening wins Sunday inside the UNI-Dome. South Dakota beat Drake 12-9 and defending Missouri Valley champion UNI 9-6.
Moser hit a three-run homer in the first inning and in her first at bat of the season against Drake. She was 4-for-4 with a walk in game one with seven RBIs – the most by a Coyote since Allie Daly drove in seven in 2013.
