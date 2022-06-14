Yankton rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh and a run in the eighth to claim a 12-11 victory over Mitchell in the nightcap of an American Legion Juniors baseball doubleheader, Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the nightcap, Matthew Sheldon’s sixth RBI of the night drove in the game-winner, as he finished 3-for-5 with a triple for Yankton. Austin Gobel was 3-for-5 with a triple, a double and five runs scored. Josh Sheldon was 3-for-4 with a triple. Payton Peterson was 3-for-5 with two doubles. Hunter Teichroew, Tyson Prouty, Frankie In’t Veld and Cayden Wavrunek each had a hit in the victory.
Josh Sheldon pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out three, for the win. Teichroew started, striking out five in his four innings of work.
In the opener, Mitchell took control in the middle innings to claim an 8-2 victory.
Gobel and Josh Sheldon each had two hits for Yankton. Matthew Sheldon added a hit.
Sean Turner took the loss, striking out eight in his five innings of work. Wavrunek struck out two in two innings of relief.
Yankton hosts Columbus on Friday. Start time for the twinbill is 4 p.m.
Legion: Platte-Geddes 13, Gregory County 3
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes scored in five straight innings to pull past Gregory County 13-3 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Grayson Hanson went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Platte-Geddes. Aiden Bultje also had three hits. Caden Foxley posted two hits. Dawson Hoffman, Carter Lenz and Jackson Neuman each had a hit in the victory.
Lenz picked up the win on the mound, striking out four in his 4 1/3 innings of work. Caden Oberbroekling struck out four in 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Platte-Geddes, 3-0, travels to Alexandria on Monday.
Youth
Greysox 12-4, Harrisburg 10-5
The Yankton Greysox split a youth baseball doubleheader with Harrisburg on Monday.
In the opener, Yankton scored nine runs in the fifth to claim a 12-10 victory.
For Yankton, Ethan Carlson went 3-for-4, and Cale Haselhorst doubled and singled, driving in three, to lead the way. Dylan Howe also had two hits. Jack Brandt, Liam Villanueva and Kaden Hunhoff each had a hit in the victory.
Ryan Turner struck out four in 4 1/3 innings of relief for the win.
Harrisburg jumped out to an early lead to claim the nightcap 5-4.
Howe had two hits and Taggart doubled for Yankton. Brandt, Villanueva and Devon Coke each had a hit for the Greysox.
Eli Anderson took the loss, striking out three in his 2 1/3 innings of work. Hunhoff struck out four in 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
The Greysox, 8-4-1, hosts Gayville-Volin on Saturday. Start time for the twinbill is 11 a.m.
Lakers 10, S.F. West Red 5
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Lakers scored eight unanswered runs to claim a 10-5 victory over Sioux Falls West Red in youth baseball action on Tuesday.
Easton Feser doubled and singled, driving in three, for Yankton. Brennen Gilmore also had two hits. Tate Beste, Owen Eidsness and Gavin Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Carter Boomsma allowed one hit over three innings, striking out three, for the win. Abe O’Brien struck out three in his three innings of work.
The Lakers, 6-5, host Sioux Falls East in a doubleheader on Thursday. Start time is set for 5 p.m.
S.F. West Navy 13, Lakers 6
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls West Navy built an early lead and claimed a 13-6 victory over the Yankton Lakers in youth baseball action on Thursday.
Tate Beste had three hits, and Jace Sedlacek doubled twice for Yankton. Beck Ryken also had two hits. Easton Feser doubled. Sam Gokie and Gavin Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Feser took the loss, striking out six in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Scot.-Menno 15, Avon 4
AVON — Kory Keppen went 4-4 with a double, and Parker Hochstein went 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBI as Scotland-Menno rolled past Avon 15-4 in 16-under baseball action on Tuesday.
Landon Sayler, Bryce Sattler and Brayden Ziegler each had a double for Scotland-Menno, with Ziegler driving in three runs. Izayah Ulmer, Trent Guthmiller and Erick Buechler each had a hit in the victory.
Sattler struck out 10 over six innings of work for the win. Buechler struck out two in his inning of work.
Scotland-Menno, 2-2, hosts Wagner today (Wednesday).
