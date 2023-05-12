SALEM — Beresford’s Andrew Atwood took home two wins at the Big East Conference Meet Thursday.
Atwood won the boys’ 800 run at 2:11.43 and the 1600 run at 4:52.38.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 4:14 pm
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 4:14 pm
Joseph Sharpe registered the Watchdogs’ third victory on the boys side with a 133-5 discus throw.
The Watchdogs finished third in the meet with 108 points. Sioux Valley was first with 169, while Baltic finished second with 132.
Beresford’s team of Jack Stenen, Brody Andrews, Jax Fickbohm and Gaval Valder was second in the 800 relay at 1:39.94. The quartet of Valder, Andrews, Fickbohm and Chase Comp finished third in the 400 relay at 48.35 seconds.
The team of Atwood, Peyton Fridrich, Andrews and Stenen was third in the 1600 relay at 3:44.91.
Fridrich finished second in the triple jump at 39-9.25 and third in the long jump at 19-9.5.
On the girls’ side, Parker finished third with 106 points. Sioux Valley won with 127, while Baltic finished second with 112.5.
The Pheasants registered four victories in the meet. Parker’s Braelyn Berens won the 100 dash at 12.71 seconds, while Janae Olson won the 200 dash at 26.17 seconds. Berens was second in the 200 at 26.87 seconds.
Shea Lang finished third in the 400 at 1:04.72. The team of Lang, Mallory Mitzner, Mara Mohr and Mya Beyer was second in the 1600 relay at 4:29.53.
Parker’s team of Shayla Voeltz, Jenna Van Velzen, Berens and Olson won the 400 relay at 50.85 seconds and the 800 relay at 1:49.72 to take home two victories. Voeltz finished second in the long jump at 16-0.5.
The Pheasants’ Parker Lessman won the discus throw at 110-6.
For Beresford’s girls’ team, Jade Rhody was second in the high jump at 5-0.
Beresford’s team of Rachel Zanter, Kylie Mockler, Eva Schaap and Ella Merriman won the 1600 sprint medley at 4:45.43. With Cassandra Twedt running third and Schaap fourth in the 400 relay, Beresford finished third at 53.65 seconds.
