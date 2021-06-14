Wagner senior Jaden Peters was named a honorable mention All-American as the South Dakota High School Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its 2021 post-season awards.
Peters was the Class A state pole vault champion with a meet-record mark of 15 feet, six inches. Earlier in the season, he set the state all-time mark by clearing 16 feet, 1 1/2 inches.
The SDTFCCCA designates two male and two female athletes as All-Americans, with two each receiving honorable mention status.
O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie and Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Ellen Merkley earned girls’ All-American honors, with Watertown’s Cooper Mack and Sioux Falls Washington’s Matthew Stahl earning boys’ honors. West Central’s Averi Schmeichel and Hamlin’s Gracelyn Leiseth earned girls’ honorable mention status, with Sioux Falls Christian’s Isaac Davelaar joining Peters on the boys’ side.
Brandon Valley’s Troy Sturgeon was recognized as the Circle of Champions Coach of the Year.
