LINCOLN, Neb. — Viborg-Hurley multi-sport standout Chase Mason was one of the recruits announced Thursday by the University of Nebraska baseball program.
Mason is rated the No. 1 prospect in South Dakota by Perfect Game, while he is the top prospect in the South Dakota/Minnesota region by Prep Baseball Report, which also has him as the No. 73 prospect nationally. He comes off earning all-state honors in American Legion ball over the summer, going 6-1 with a 0.97 ERA, as he fanned 84 in 50 innings of work.
While his numbers on the mound are impressive, what’s more impressive are his tools as a hitter. He put up major league type numbers in several offensive metrics and showed off his raw power, speed, and athleticism this summer, earning high praise from scouts across the country.
He was recruited in football by several FBS programs, including Fresno State and Wyoming after throwing for 2,218 yards and rushing for 1,159, while accounting for 45 touchdowns last season in nine-man football. He set South Dakota state title game records with 416 yards of total offense and six touchdowns in 2019. He also earned third-team all-state accolades in basketball, averaging 11 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He comes from an athletic family, as Mason’s mother, Molly, played college basketball at the University of Sioux Falls.
