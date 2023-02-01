SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty’s Aubrey Twedt and Kaity Hove each posted season-best scoring totals, but it wasn’t enough as 18th-ranked Briar Cliff downed the Lancers 76-56 in Great Plains Athletic Conference girls’ basketball action on Wednesday.
Madelyn Deitchler scored 19 points to lead Briar Cliff (17-6, 13-4 GPAC). Payton Slaughter posted 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Konnor Sudmann finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Josie Kondon added 11 points in the victory.
