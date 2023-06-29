The Yankton Fury Lancers earned a doubleheader sweep over the Vermillion Flamez in 12-under softball action on Thursday at Yankton’s Riverside Park.
In the opener, Yankton scored 11 runs in the third inning on the way to an 18-8 victory.
Brenna Elwood had two hits and three RBI, and Tyan Beste had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Kenley Vandertuig also had two hits. Kinsley Koletzky and Chloe Caton each had a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Claire Taggart picked up the win, striking out four in the four-inning contest.
Vandertuig had three hits and two RBI, and Elwood had two doubles and four RBI for Yankton. Jazlin Romero doubled and singled. Olivia Rye and Beste each had two hits and three RBI. Aubrey Stotz and Koletzky each had a hit, with Koletzky driving in two runs in the victory.
Elwood struck out one in 2 2/3 innings of work for the win.
Hartford 5-7, Fury Gazelles 4-12
HARTFORD — The Yankton Fury Gazelles bounced back from an opening game loss, beating the Hartford Sparx 12-7 to earn a split in their 14-under softball doubleheader on Thursday.
Kennedy Gednalske doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Olivia Puck also had two hits and two RBI. Daylee Hughes also doubled. Kalli Koletzky had a hit and two RBI, and Elyse Larson and Emma Gobel each had a hit in the victory.
Reese Garry picked up the victory.
In the opener, Hartford outlasted Yankton 5-4.
Hannah Crisman doubled and singled for Yankton. Ava Girard, Gobel and Gednalske each had a hit in the effort.
Hughes took the loss, striking out three in five innings of work.
Crofton 10, Wakefield 0
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton used a pair of big innings to down Wakefield 10-0 in 18-under softball action on Thursday.
Caitlin Guenther had a home run and two RBI for Crofton. Annabelle Poppe and Rylie Arens each had a hit in the victory.
Caitlin Guenther picked up the win, striking out four and allowing one hit in the four-inning contest.
