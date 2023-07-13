The Yankton Reds opened the 13-under portion of the Bob Deery Classic baseball tournament with a 12-4 victory over Sioux Falls West on Thursday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

Will Sager went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Yankton. Jackson Kudera and Lynij Welch each had two hits and two RBI. Gibson Brooks also had two hits. Sawyer Maibaum, Simon Kampshoff and Kash Luellman each had a hit in the victory.

