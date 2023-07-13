The Yankton Reds opened the 13-under portion of the Bob Deery Classic baseball tournament with a 12-4 victory over Sioux Falls West on Thursday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Will Sager went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Yankton. Jackson Kudera and Lynij Welch each had two hits and two RBI. Gibson Brooks also had two hits. Sawyer Maibaum, Simon Kampshoff and Kash Luellman each had a hit in the victory.
Luellman struck out six batters in four innings of work for the victory. Maibuam pitched a scoreless fifth inning, striking out two.
S.F. C2C 9, Reds 5
The Sioux Falls Coast 2 Coast Cubs claimed a 9-5 victory over the Yankton Reds in the Bob Deery Classic on Thursday.
Will Sager went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Yankton. Gibson Brooks, Jackson Kudera and Maxwell Weisenburger each had two hits. Conrad Dixon had a hit and two RBI. Lynij Welch added a hit in the effort.
Brooks took the loss.
Other Yankton
Renner 10-20, White Sox 4-12
RENNER — The Renner Dukes earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton White Sox in 16-under baseball action on Thursday.
In the opener, Renner claimed a 10-4 victory.
Aiden Mulder went 3-for-3 with a double for Yankton. Brett Taggart had a hit and two RBI. Liam Villanueva and Ethan Carlson each had a hit in the effort.
Carlson took the loss.
Renner used a pair of eight-run innings to claim a 20-12 victory in the nightcap.
Villanueva had three doubles and six RBI for Yankton. Mulder and Kaden Hunhoff each had two hits, with Mulder driving in two runs. Taggart doubled. Jack Brandt and Ryan Turner each had a hit, with Turner driving in two runs, in the effort.
Taggart took the loss.
Legion
Hartington 8, Randolph 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Three different Hartington pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as Hartington downed Randolph 8-0 in five innings in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
Dan Puppe had two hits and Jaxson Bernecker doubled for Hartington. Breiton Whitmire, Dylan Taylor, Tyan Baller, Weston Heine, Cole Rosener and Lucas Wortmann each had a hit in the victory.
Isaiah Salmon doubled and Matthew Gubbels added a hit for Randolph.
Wortmann struck out six batters and Heine struck out five for Hartington, each pitching two innings. Aiden Gubbels took the loss, striking out three.
Wagner 5, Platte-Geddes 4
WAGNER — Wagner scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and held on for a 5-4 victory over Platte-Geddes in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
Javian Pesicka and Keegan McAdaragh each had two hits for Wagner. Frank Soukup, Joey Cournoyer, Teddy Slaba, Carter Cournoyer and Daniel Soukup each had a hit in the victory.
Jaxon Christensen went 2-for-3 with a triple and Aiden Bultje went 2-for-3 with a double for Platte-Geddes. Oakley Kott had the other two hits in the contest.
Carter Cournoyer pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out two, for the victory. Dawson Hoffman took the loss, striking out five in his four innings of work. Carter Lenz pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the Whitecaps.
Juniors/16U
Elk Point-Jefferson 5-2, Dakota Valley 4-19
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson American Legion Junior Legion team split a doubleheader with the Dakota Valley 16-under team in baseball action on Thursday.
Elk Point-Jefferson built a 5-0 lead and held on for a 5-4 victory in the opener.
Keaton Gale tripled and doubled for EPJ. Grayson Girard and Ashton Fairbanks each doubled. Tanner Nieman added a hit.
Jace Shatswell pitched five innings for the win. Gale pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
Dakota Valley cruised to a 19-2 victory in the nightcap.
Derrike Wagner doubled for EPJ.
S.F. Post 911 5, BAH 3
SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Post 911 Junior Legion team scored a 5-3 victory over the Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 16-under team in baseball action on Thursday.
Espyn Klungseth had two hits and two RBI for BAH. Kasen Voss also had two hits. Tommy Walth, Jax Fickbohm, Evan Brown and Evan Haak each had a hit in the effort.
Voss took the loss, striking out six in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
14-Under
Platte-Geddes 17, Gregory 5
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes completed its comeback in the Region 5B VFW Teener 14-Under Baseball Tournament with a 17-5 rout of Gregory in the winner-take-all final, Thursday in Platte.
Gregory downed Platte-Geddes on Tuesday to advance to the championship. Platte-Geddes bounced back, beating Winner-Colome and Gregory on Wednesday to force Thursday’s contest.
Maddux Van Zee went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and Tommy Nelson went 3-for-3 with two RBI and four runs scored for Platte-Geddes. Asher Kott had a double and three RBI. Kenyon Kuiper also doubled. Dalton Ebel added a hit in the victory.
Van Zee went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out seven.
Hartington 17, Newman Grove 2
NELIGH, Neb. — Hartington scored 12 runs in the first inning on the way to a 17-2 rout of Newman Grove in 14-under baseball action on Thursday.
Easton Hochstein had two triples and three RBI for Hartington. Grady Haberer went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI. Hunter Bensen also had two hits. Micah Cattau tripled, Bodie Hochstein doubled, Landyn Keiser had a hit and three RBI, and Justin Heimes added a hit in the victory.
Dawson Dresden picked up the win in the three-inning contest, striking out three.
