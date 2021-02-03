HASTINGS, Neb. — Mount Marty got off to a fast start, taking a 29-8 lead early in the first half on the way to a 82-67 victory over Hastings in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Wednesday in Hastings, Nebraska.
MMU (9-15) avenged a 96-92 overtime loss to the Broncos, Jan. 20 in Yankton. It was the Lancers’ first victory at Hastings since Dec. 3, 2005.
Jailen Billings was near-perfect for Mount Marty, scoring 21 points on 6-for-7 from the field and 6-for-6 from the line. The senior made all three of his three-point attempts, moving him one past Jason Even for the Lancers’ career made three-pointers record. Billings now has 210 career three-pointers, one more than the Lancer Hall of Famer Even.
Mount Marty had four other players in double figures. Elijah Pappas flirted with a triple double, posting 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Chad Moran and Kade Sterns each had 11 points. Tyrell Harper added 10 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Mason Hiemstra scored 25 points to lead Hastings (6-16, 2-15 GPAC). Karson Gansebom netted 23 points. Dashawn Walker added 13 points.
Mount Marty, 6-13 in GPAC play, finishes the regular season at Northwestern on Saturday.
MOUNT MARTY (9-15)
Jailen Billings 6-7 6-6 21, Will Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Allen Wilson 1-1 1-2 4, Elijah Pappas 6-13 1-2 13, Gio Diaz 2-5 2-2 7, Saba Gvedashvili 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Arlt 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Ronsiek 1-2 0-0 2, Chad Moran 5-7 0-0 11, Kade Stearns 4-5 0-0 11, Tyrell Harper 5-7 0-0 10, Lincoln Jordre 0-1 0-0 0, Keegan Savary 1-2 0-0 3, Mitchell Lonneman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 31-50 10-12 82.
HASTINGS (6-16)
Mason Hiemstra 9-21 5-7 25, Karson Gansebom 9-18 2-2 23, Dylan Richman 0-1 0-0 0, Bragan Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Dashawn Walker 4-12 5-6 13, Logan Schuldt 0-1 0-1 0, Braden Kizer 2-6 0-0 4, Josh Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Ashton Valentine 1-1 0-0 2, Evan Kingston 0-1 0-0 0, Grady Corrigan 0-1 0-0 0, Hayden Grint 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25-63 12-16 67.
At the half: MMU 49-27. Three-Pointers: MMU 10-20 (Billings 3-3, Stearns 3-4, Wilson 1-1, Diaz 1-3, Moran 1-1, Savary 1-2, Pappas 0-4, Ronsiek 0-1, Harper 0-1), HC 5-16 (Gansebom 3-8, Hiemstra 2-4, Walker 0-1, Schuldt 0-1, Kizer 0-1, Kingston 0-10. Rebounds: MMU 35 (Pappas 8, Harper 8), HC 22 (Gansebom 6). Assists: MMU 13 (Pappas 7), HC 8 (Hiemstra 2, Gansebom 2). Personal Fouls: MMU 17, HC 13. Fouled Out: Walker. Turnovers: MMU 18, HC 7. Blocked Shots: MMU 2, HC 2 (Kizer 2).
