The Yankton Bucks powered past Sioux Falls Lincoln 11-4 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
The game was originally scheduled as a varsity doubleheader today (Tuesday), but was changed into a varsity/JV doubleheader on Monday due to expected poor conditions today.
Mac Ryken had two hits for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff had a double and four RBI. Drew Ryken also doubled. Rugby Ryken, Jace McCorkell, Owen Wishon, Mark Kathol and Luke Bernatow each had a hit in the victory.
Matthew Sheldon pitched five innings, allowing one earned run on two hits, picked up the win. Kathol pitched two innings of shutout relief.
Yankton, 3-0, is off until an April 11 home doubleheader against Sioux Falls Washington.
Lincoln topped Yankton 15-8 in the JV game.
Evan Serck doubled and singled for Yankton. Easton Nelson also doubled. Sean Turner and Payton Peterson each had a hit for the Bucks.
Four different pitchers worked for Yankton, with Owen Wishon allowing an unearned run in 1 1/3 innings of work.
Dakota Valley 5, Centerville 2
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley outlasted Centerville 5-2 in club high school baseball laciton on Monday.
Jaxon Hennies had a pair of hits for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist and Jake Pruchniak each had a hit for the Panthers.
Aidan Bobzin doubled and singled, and Brennen Tople doubled for Centerville, which outhit the Panthers 5-4. Brady Schroedermeier and Lincoln Mansfield each had a hit for the Tornadoes.
Pruchniak struck out six in two innings of no-hit relief, and Beau Pollema pitched two innings of shutout relief for Dakota Valley. Garrett Anderson started for the Panthers, striking out five in his three innings of work. Logan Bobzin took the loss.
Canton 11, B-AH 10
BERESFORD — Canton scored four runs in the top of the seventh to claim an 11-10 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Joseph Anderson, Cooper Nelson and Kasen Voss each had two hits for Beresford-Alcester-Hudson. Jace Adams and Jax Fickbohm each doubled. Ethan Boville and Robert Watkins each had a hit for the Black Sox.
Anderson took the loss.
Sunday
Dakota Valley 12, Wagner 2
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley scored in each of five innings to claim a 12-2 victory over Wagner in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Jaxon Hennies went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist went 2-of-3 with a triple and three RBI. Isaac Bruns also had two hits. Jackson Boonstra, Jake Pruchniak and Garrett Anderson each had a hit in the effort.
Grant Van Der Hul went the distance, striking out six in the five-inning contest, for the win.
Centerville 13, B-AH 3
BERESFORD — Centerville pounded out 12 hits in a 13-3 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Brady Schroedermeier went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI, and Logan Bobzin went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Centerville. Tucker Martz doubled and singled, driving in two. Noah Schoenfelder tripled. Alec Austin, Aiden Bobzin and Brennen Tople each doubled. Corbin Tople added a hit in the victory.
Cooper Nelson doubled and singled for B-AH. Joseph Anderson also doubled. Jace Adams, Dominic Van Egdom and Ashton Oberle each had a hit for the Black Sox.
Four different pitchers worked for Centerville, with Ethan Bobzin stirking out five in his two innings of work. Tople pitched 2 1/3 innings of no-hit work.
Madison 8, B-AH 0
BERESFORD — Beresford-Alcester-Hudson was held to a Dominic Van Egdom single in an 8-0 loss to Madison in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Conner Latendresse took the loss, striking out four in his three innings of work. Robert Watkins also struck out four in three innings of relief.
