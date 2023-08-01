VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes head football coach Bob Nielson wants the team to continue to believe in its ability to compete for a championship as fall camp opened Tuesday.

“That sense of belief that that you're one of those teams that can compete for a title — I don't want to say that was shaken a year ago, but obviously the year we had (in 2022) means you’ve got to regroup a little bit,” Nielson said during the Missouri Valley Conference Media Day zoom call Tuesday. “This group has done a great job of regrouping.”

