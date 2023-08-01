VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes head football coach Bob Nielson wants the team to continue to believe in its ability to compete for a championship as fall camp opened Tuesday.
“That sense of belief that that you're one of those teams that can compete for a title — I don't want to say that was shaken a year ago, but obviously the year we had (in 2022) means you’ve got to regroup a little bit,” Nielson said during the Missouri Valley Conference Media Day zoom call Tuesday. “This group has done a great job of regrouping.”
Going into his sixth year with the Coyotes, USD linebacker Brock Mogensen was beaming with excitement to get back out on the practice field.
“A lot of guys are excited about having (new faces on the coaching) staff coming in here,” Mogensen said. “Our main goal is flipping (the 3-8 record) from last year, putting that behind us and coming out this year swinging.”
With a new coaching staff, Nielson added that new ideas from new and different people, especially on the offensive side, “gives us a better chance to be successful this year and maximize the use of our personnel.”
“We felt we had to get in a position where we were better at controlling the football and being more consistent in our execution,” Nielson said.
With hiring new offensive coordinator Josh Davis, Nielson pointed to his understanding of what it takes to be successful within the MVFC offensively.
“He was part of South Dakota State’s national title run a year ago,” Nielson said. “He’s a high-quality person that provides great leadership on that side of the football. He’s got a style that blends very well with mine.”
Because of the new additions to the coaching staff, Nielson said he is going to be more involved in the kicking game this season.
“I want to be involved as a head coach, but I think at this level, you’ve got to have confidence in your coordinators,” he said. “I have confidence in the two coordinators (Davis and Travis Johansen) that we have here as a part of our staff to provide leadership on those two sides of the football.”
Nielson also mentioned the return of Nate Thomas, who led the team with 717 rushing yards as a true freshman in 2021 before missing all of 2022 with a ruptured his right ACL and torn meniscus in the same leg.
“Even though he's fully cleared and has been for a couple of months, it's still about regaining that confidence,” Nielson said. “He's gained an understanding. As a true freshman, he went out there and played with ability. Having a year under his belt where he studied the system, he has a great understanding of our offense.”
Other tidbits from Nielson’s availability at media day:
Nielson is excited to get Stephen Hillis, Brock Mogensen and Myles Harden on the practice field today after having limited springs due to injuries. All three players were named to the preseason All-MVFC First Team.
USD added to its quarterback room with Nebraska transfer Jarrett Synek and Tennessee Tech transfer Lem Wash.
“Those two guys are going to add depth and create situations in which skill set-wise, they might be able to do some things differently in terms of their strengths,” Nielson said. “As a result, it creates more competition at that position (with starting quarterback Aidan Bouman) and more flexibility to use offensively.”
MVFC Commissioner Viverito Wants To Keep MVFC Regional
With FBS programs changing conferences, mainly in the Power Five, and extending their reaches across multiple time zones, MVFC Commissioner Patty Viverito said the league wants to “own the space regionally” in the Midwest as well as be recognized and competitive nationally on the FCS level.
“The presidents (of MVFC universities) have been clear for the last three decades about what this league is about in terms of its vision and mission,” she said on the MVFC Media Day zoom call Tuesday. “There’s some sanity in staying in a time zone that makes sense, geography that makes sense for travel and opportunities for our fans to travel to watch games.”
Viverito said any expansion talks have been motivated by the needs of the Missouri Valley Conference and Summit League in other sports.
“Whether it’s the Summit League with North Dakota and South Dakota or the Missouri Valley with bringing in Murray State, that’s a big piece of the puzzle,” she said.
With Western Illinois leaving the conference, Viverito said the revised 2024 schedule for the remaining 11 teams in the MVFC “is on the athletic directors’ desks as we speak.”
