HARRISBURG — Harrisburg downed Yankton 25-10, 25-22, 25-23 in prep volleyball action on Monday in Harrisburg.
Morissen Samuels posted nine kills and Reese Jansa had eight kills to lead Harrisburg. Merdedes Covrig posted 23 assists, four ace serves and three blocks. Devanie Andre added 12 digs in the victory.
Chloe McDermott had five kills and a block, and Camille McDermott posted 12 assists to lead Yankton. Jordynn Salvatori finished with 14 digs, Molly Savey had two ace serves and Emily Reinhardt added a block for the Gazelles.
Harrisburg (5-9) hosts Mitchell and Yankton (2-14) hosts Brandon Valley today (Tuesday).
Harrisburg won the JV match 25-21, 25-10. Bailey LaCroix had six assists, and Savey and Brynn Kenney each had two kills for Yankton. Tatum Hohenthaner finished with 29 digs. Payton Moser and Kenney each had a block, and Savey added an ace serve for the Gazelles.
Harrisburg won the sophomore match 25-16, 25-17. LaCroix, Tierney Faulk and Taryn Fitzgerald each had two kills, with Faulk also recording a block. Allie Taggart had nine assists, Kenney had three ace serves and Addison Sedlacek added five digs for the Gazelles.
Harrisburg won both freshmen matches: 25-11, 25-15 in the A-match; and 25-11, 25-13 in the B-match.
In the A-match, Chayce Drotzmann had two ace serves, four kills and a block, and Ava Kollar had two kills and three assists to lead Yankton. Tori Hansen had two ace serves and Emma Eichacher had two digs for the Gazelles.
In the ‘B’ match, Jenilea Olivier had four kills and Isabella Maldonado had three assists to lead Yankton. Alexis Antrobus and Tasha Duke each had four digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.