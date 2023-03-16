SIOUX FALLS — Devon Schmitz was a perfect 6-of-6 from three-point range, including the game-winner just ahead of the final buzzer, as Elk Point-Jefferson upended second-seeded St. Thomas More 53-50 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Schmitz finished with 18 points on the night. Evan Fornia had nine points. Chace Fornia finished with 11 rebounds. Garrett Merkley added five assists and three steals for the Huskies.
Caleb Hollenbeck scored 32 points, going 9-of-25 from the field and 6-of-17 from 3, for St. Thomas More. Will Green added seven points and three steals.
EPJ led for much of the contest, but the Cavaliers fought back to tie the game with a Hollenbeck three-pointer with four seconds to play.
The Huskies floated an in-bounds pass to Schmitz near mid-court, and the guard took the ball to just outside the college three-point line before attempting a double-pump runner that went in.
EPJ (18-5) will play Dakota XII Conference rival Sioux Falls Christian in the final semifinal, today (Friday) at 7:45 p.m. St. Thomas More (20-3) faces Mount Vernon-Plankinton in consolation action at 1:45 p.m.
