ABERDEEN — Estelline-Hendricks won its first state title in program history, scoring 138.917 in the South Dakota State Class A Gymnastics meet, Friday in Aberdeen.

The Redhawks are the first program other than Madison or Deuel to win a Class A title since 1994.

