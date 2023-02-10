ABERDEEN — Estelline-Hendricks won its first state title in program history, scoring 138.917 in the South Dakota State Class A Gymnastics meet, Friday in Aberdeen.
The Redhawks are the first program other than Madison or Deuel to win a Class A title since 1994.
Chamberlain finished second at 137.117. Madison (136.817) placed third, followed by Hot Springs (136.817) and Deuel (135.617).
Sadie Johnson led the Redhawks individually, scoring a 37.667 in the all-around.
Parkston-Ethan-Hanson just missed the podium, finishing seventh at 131.217. Wagner-Bon Homme was eight at 125.267.
For P-EH, London Sudbeck scored 35.617 in the all-around to lead the way. Wagner-Bon Homme was led by Jasmine Gilbert’s 34.15 in the all-around.
The Class A individual competition begins at 4:30 p.m. today (Saturday). Athletes from Parkston-Ethan-Hanson, Wagner-Bon Homme and Vermillion are entered in the event.
Mitchell returned to the top of the Class AA rankings, edging 2022 champion O’Gorman for the title.
The Kernels won their sixth title in 10 years and eighth title in program history, scoring 148.55. O’Gorman finished at 148.25, followed by Harrisburg (146.183), Watertown (139.483) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (139.267).
The Class AA individual competition, including four athletes from Yankton, begins at 10:30 a.m. today.
