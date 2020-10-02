Yes, it’s a nickname, Kiko Nunez replies, with a smile.
He was born Evaristo — after his father — but not many people likely know it. His older sister, you see, years ago had a hard time saying his birth name.
“She couldn’t say it when we were younger, so she’d walk around calling me Kiko,” said Nunez, who was born and raised in Dickinson, Texas. “I’ve been called Kiko pretty much my whole life.”
And so, the nickname stuck.
His parents call him Kiko.
So have his teachers and coaches all these years. So have his friends.
They all watched Kiko blossom into a football and baseball standout at his high school. They all watched Kiko take his talents to the Air Force Academy after he graduated in the spring of 2018.
Nunez spent one year at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School, located on the base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was then on the football team last fall, when the Falcons went 11-2 and beat Washington State in a bowl game.
The entire experience, though, was quite an adjustment for Nunez. He wanted to go home every day.
“I just fell in love it because of the people; the people you meet there are probably some of the greatest people you’ll ever meet in your life,” Nunez said.
After two years at Air Force, he decided to leave.
Two weeks later, Nunez said he shut down his football recruitment and made it clear that if he was going to go anywhere else, it’d be for baseball.
“I thought I was done with football,” Nunez said. “I didn’t think I’d ever play it again.”
This is where connections in the coaching world helped.
Mike Woodley, the head coach for the new football program at Mount Marty University in Yankton, knew Matt McGettigan, the strength & conditioning coach at Air Force — they had coached together at Iowa State for a stint in the 1990’s.
Woodley said he knew Nunez loved baseball, so he reached out to Mount Marty head baseball coach Andy Bernatow, who “liked what he saw,” according to Woodley.
A proposition was extended to Nunez: Would he be interested in attending Mount Marty and playing both football and baseball for the Lancers?
“Baseball is always going to be my first love, but football is not something I could just totally walk away from,” Nunez said.
That’s how Kiko ended up in Yankton.
He’s now a sophomore offensive lineman for the Mount Marty football team, which is spending this fall practicing and will officially take the field next fall.
“He’s one of our top leaders,” Woodley said this week. “With those transfers, you expect that kind of leadership, and he definitely brings that to our team.”
Had Mount Marty not had a football program, would Nunez have decided to make the move to Yankton to just play baseball?
That’s a good question, he said.
“Especially all the way out here in South Dakota,” Nunez said. “There were a lot of jucos (junior colleges) I was talking to down in Texas and my little brother just committed to a juco, so I could’ve played with him.”
Instead, he trusted in the journey.
He had to trust in the fact that each new experience in his life will teach him something new and provide him with a different perspective.
“It took a lot for me to realize that not everything is back in Texas,” Nunez said. “When I first went to Colorado, I saw that there are more different personalities than just Texans.
“Now a lot of my friends are from all over the United States.”
And if he was looking for a different perspective, Yankton was an ideal location — Nunez said he has enjoyed the small community.
“It’s a perfect fit for someone like me,” he said. “I don’t really like being around big crowds; I can do it, but if I had the chance, I’d prefer something smaller.”
Nunez arrived at Mount Marty with the knowledge that he’ll be able to play immediately for the Lancers next spring, but that he would have to wait a full year to play in a football game.
“A lot of the teams in our conference have played together longer and know what it’s like, but coming in, a lot of the guys here are fresh out of high school,” he said.
In other words, it would have been asking a lot for freshmen to immediately take the field against the likes of Morningside and Northwestern.
“Those of us who have played college football before, we get the chance to teach them,” Nunez said. “It’s a big jump going from high school right into college football, and honestly, until that first game, you don’t realize that.”
So, for now, Nunez and his teammates are relegated to practices to satisfy that football itch.
He doesn’t care, though.
He’s back.
“It feels good to play again,” Nunez said. “When I said I was done, I thought I was 100 percent done, but it just feels good to be back out here again.”
